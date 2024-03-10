Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 10, 2024
10 Foods to try in Bangalore
A simple yet soul-satisfying South Indian dish, perfect for any time of day, especially with coconut chutney and tangy sāmbhar
Idli
Image Source: Freepik
A rich and tasty Indian sweet made of gram flour, sugar, ghee, and cardamom, originating from Mysore is a must-try in Bangalore
Mysore Pak
Image Source: Freepik
Bangalore's aromatic Chikmangalur-originated coffee, served in a traditional steel cup, is a favorite for techies and night owls alike
Filter Coffee
Image Source: Freepik
A mouth-watering, 100-year-old snack made with a mix of rice flour, cream of wheat, onion, and spices, perfect for tea time or on-the-go
Maddur Vada
Image Source: Freepik
A comforting and delicious hot lentil rice dish, famous in Bangalore for its unique blend of spices and wholesome flavors
Bisi Bele Bath
Image Source: Freepik
Spicy and finger-licking North Indian delight, marinated in curd and spices before being cooked in a clay oven
Tandoori Chicken
Image Source: Freepik
An aromatic dish of Basmati rice, chicken, and spices, prepared with care and served with endless variations, a beloved choice in Bangalore
Biryani
Image Source: Freepik
Filling and nutritious wheat bread with various healthy fillings like cauliflower, potato, onion, and cheese, served with tangy pickle and yogurt
Paranthas
Image Source: Freepik
Finger-licking starter having corn dipped in a corn-flour slurry, fried, and served in a flavorful gravy at Bangalore
Baby Corn Manchurian
Image Source: Freepik
A lightweight and delicious South Indian delight made of rice flour and lentils, with numerous variations, best enjoyed with coconut chutney and sambhar in Bangalore
Dosa
Image Source: Freepik
