Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 10, 2024

10 Foods to try in Bangalore

A simple yet soul-satisfying South Indian dish, perfect for any time of day, especially with coconut chutney and tangy sāmbhar

Idli

Image Source: Freepik

A rich and tasty Indian sweet made of gram flour, sugar, ghee, and cardamom, originating from Mysore is a must-try in Bangalore

Mysore Pak

Image Source: Freepik

Bangalore's aromatic Chikmangalur-originated coffee, served in a traditional steel cup, is a favorite for techies and night owls alike

Filter Coffee

Image Source: Freepik

A mouth-watering, 100-year-old snack made with a mix of rice flour, cream of wheat, onion, and spices, perfect for tea time or on-the-go

Maddur Vada

Image Source: Freepik

A comforting and delicious hot lentil rice dish, famous in Bangalore for its unique blend of spices and wholesome flavors

Bisi Bele Bath

Image Source: Freepik

Spicy and finger-licking North Indian delight, marinated in curd and spices before being cooked in a clay oven

Tandoori Chicken

Image Source: Freepik

An aromatic dish of Basmati rice, chicken, and spices, prepared with care and served with endless variations, a beloved choice in Bangalore

Biryani

Image Source: Freepik

Filling and nutritious wheat bread with various healthy fillings like cauliflower, potato, onion, and cheese, served with tangy pickle and yogurt

Paranthas

Image Source: Freepik

Finger-licking starter having corn dipped in a corn-flour slurry, fried, and served in a flavorful gravy at Bangalore

Baby Corn Manchurian

Image Source: Freepik

A lightweight and delicious South Indian delight made of rice flour and lentils, with numerous variations, best enjoyed with coconut chutney and sambhar in Bangalore

Dosa

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here