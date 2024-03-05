Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 05, 2024
10 Foods to try in Goa
It’s a dish with pomfret or kingfish cooked with spices, coconut, and raw mango, served alongside rice
Goan Fish curry
Image Source: Freepik
A mouth-watering green-spiced chicken dish in Goan cuisine, where chicken is marinated with green chilies, herbs, and spices
Chicken Cafreal
Image Source: Freepik
A flavorful dish with pork, onions, chilies, and garlic, soaked in a spicy vinegar-based marinade, and cooked with potatoes for a rich taste
Goan Pork Vindaloo
Image Source: Freepik
A popular Goan curry with chicken, potatoes, onions, coconuts, and Kashmiri red chilies for a spicy and colorful flavor
Chicken Xacuti
Image Source: Freepik
A Portuguese-influenced Goan dish, Ambot Tik is made with diced shark fish cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices for a sour and spicy taste
Image Source: Freepik
Shark Ambot Tik
Its a famous Goan dish with pork and mutton live, cooked with a rice blend of spices, onions, and garlic, which can be enjoyed at any time of the day
Sorpotel
Image Source: Freepik
A Portuguese-inspired stew of red beans and pork, Goan Feijoada is cooked with salted pork, masala, and coconut milk for a unique flavor
Feijoada
Image Source: Freepik
A simple vegetarian curry with spicy masala, onions, and tomatoes, enjoyed with hot steamed rice, especially during the monsoon season
Sorak
Image Source: Freepik
Samarachi Kodi
Image Source: Freepik
A monsoon special, this dry prawn curry with prawns, onions, coconut, and tangy tamarind, Best served with hot rice and pickles
A classic Goan dish combining prawns, coconut milk, tomatoes, and onions, served with sannas, dosas, or fugias for a delightful meal
Prawns Xeque Xeque
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.