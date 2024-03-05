Heading 3

10 Foods to try in Goa

It’s a dish with pomfret or kingfish cooked with spices, coconut, and raw mango, served alongside rice

Goan Fish curry

A mouth-watering green-spiced chicken dish in Goan cuisine, where chicken is marinated with green chilies, herbs, and spices

 Chicken Cafreal

A flavorful dish with pork, onions, chilies, and garlic, soaked in a spicy vinegar-based marinade, and cooked with potatoes for a rich taste

Goan Pork Vindaloo

A popular Goan curry with chicken, potatoes, onions, coconuts, and Kashmiri red chilies for a spicy and colorful flavor

Chicken Xacuti

A Portuguese-influenced Goan dish, Ambot Tik is made with diced shark fish cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices for a sour and spicy taste

Shark Ambot Tik

Its a famous Goan dish with pork and mutton live, cooked with a rice blend of spices, onions, and garlic, which can be enjoyed at any time of the day

Sorpotel

A Portuguese-inspired stew of red beans and pork, Goan Feijoada is cooked with salted pork, masala, and coconut milk for a unique flavor

Feijoada

A simple vegetarian curry with spicy masala, onions, and tomatoes, enjoyed with hot steamed rice, especially during the monsoon season

Sorak

Samarachi Kodi

A monsoon special, this dry prawn curry with prawns, onions, coconut, and tangy tamarind, Best served with hot rice and pickles

A classic Goan dish combining prawns, coconut milk, tomatoes, and onions, served with sannas, dosas, or fugias for a delightful meal

 Prawns Xeque Xeque

