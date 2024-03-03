Heading 3
March 03, 2024
10 Foods to try in Himachal Pradesh
DhaamThe food with full of nutrients and rich-flavor with spicy red bean curry, fried dal, fragrant rice, boor ki kadhi, curd, salad, jaggery, and some sweets is surely mouth-watering
Dhaam
Image Source: Freepik
The delicious dish of Himachal Pradesh is made with boiled chickpeas, cumin, cinnamon, turmeric powder, cloves, and coriander powder tastes best with chapatis, and roti
Madra
Image Source: Freepik
The traditional food of Himachal Pradesh looks similar to Kachoris have stuff of black gram mixture served with sweet tamarind chutney and Chana Madra
Babru
Image Source: Freepik
This time consuming dish has a bun made with wheat flour and yeast served with mutton or vegetable curry make it feel like heaven
Siddu
Image Source: Freepik
The thin slices of lotus stems cooked with species, ginger, garlic, onion, and gram flour tastes best with parathas, chapati, and rice
Image Source: Freepik
Bhey
The marinated fish with spicy and warm flavor tastes better with plain rice and boiled vegetables
Kullu Trout fish
Image Source: Freepik
The pancake made with buckwheat leaves and cooked in wheat flour is one of the favorites of locals and added ghee or honey totally enhances it taste
Aktori
Image Source: Freepik
Also known as Himachali style-mutton curry is prepared with marinated lamb and cooked well in rich gravy of yogurt and gram flour with added spices in sauce
Chha Gosht
Image Source: Freepik
Tudkiya Bhath
Image Source: Freepik
The flavored pulao of Himachal Pradesh is slowly cooked with lentils, potatoes, tomatoes, curd, garlic, onions and ginger mixed with Indian species making it finger licking
This pahadi dish is well-known for its sumptuous, sour and spicy burst of flavors, making it a must-try dish in Himachal Pradesh
Kaale Channe Ka Khatta
Image Source: Freepik
