Priyanshi Shah

March 03, 2024

10 Foods to try in Himachal Pradesh

DhaamThe food with full of nutrients and rich-flavor with spicy red bean curry, fried dal, fragrant rice, boor ki kadhi, curd, salad, jaggery, and some sweets is surely mouth-watering

Dhaam

The delicious dish of Himachal Pradesh is made with boiled chickpeas, cumin, cinnamon, turmeric powder, cloves, and coriander powder tastes best with chapatis, and roti

Madra

The traditional food of Himachal Pradesh looks similar to Kachoris have stuff of black gram mixture served with sweet tamarind chutney and Chana Madra

Babru

This time consuming dish has a bun made with wheat flour and yeast served with mutton or vegetable curry make it feel like heaven

Siddu

The thin slices of lotus stems cooked with species, ginger, garlic, onion, and gram flour tastes best with parathas, chapati, and rice

Bhey

The marinated fish with spicy and warm flavor tastes better with plain rice and boiled vegetables

Kullu Trout fish

The pancake made with buckwheat leaves and cooked in wheat flour is one of the favorites of locals and added ghee or honey totally enhances it taste

Aktori

Also known as Himachali style-mutton curry is prepared with marinated lamb and cooked well in rich gravy of yogurt and gram flour with added spices in sauce

Chha Gosht

Tudkiya Bhath

The flavored pulao of Himachal Pradesh is slowly cooked with lentils, potatoes, tomatoes, curd, garlic, onions and ginger mixed with Indian species making it finger licking

This pahadi dish is well-known for its sumptuous, sour and spicy burst of flavors, making it a must-try dish in Himachal Pradesh

Kaale Channe Ka Khatta

