Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 26, 2024
10 Foods to try in Jaisalmer
A crispy snack from Jaisalmer made with corn flour dough, stuffed with spicy onions, deep-fried, and served with hot kadi or chutney
Pyaz ki kachori
Image Source: freepik
A popular Rajasthani dish in Jaisalmer, made with gram flour balls (gatte) in a spicy yogurt curry, best enjoyed with rice or Rajasthani bread
Gatte ki sabzi
Image Source: freepik
An incredibly thick and delicious lassi in Jaisalmer, loaded with dry fruits like raisins, cashews, cherries, and almonds
Makhania Lassi
Image Source: freepik
This tasty Rajasthani meal in Jaisalmer is made of thick wheat balls served with spicy lentils
Daal Baati Choorma
Image Source: freepik
A unique vegetable curry in Jaisalmer made with rare beans and vegetables like ker and sagri, offering a delicious taste
Image Source: freepik
Ker Sagri
For a unique experience in Jaisalmer, try the sweetened Bhang Lassi made from local cannabis
Bhang Lassi
Image Source: freepik
An incredibly spicy snack from Jaisalmer, which is prepare with deep-fried pakoras and green chili stuffing
Mirchi Bhajiya
Image Source: freepik
A savory Rajasthani cuisine originating from Jaisalmer, made with black chickpeas, gram flour, and curd (kadi)—often garnished with green coriander, red chili, and desi ghee
Chane Jaisalmer Ke
Image Source: freepik
Kesariya Thandai
Image Source: freepik
A refreshing drink in Jaisalmer filled with dry fruits, saffron, and rose water, often served with malai (milk cream), rose petals, and nuts
The most popular non-vegetarian cuisine in Jaisalmer, spicy red meat curry—a must-try, best paired with tandoori roti, garlic naan, or rice
Rajasthani Laal Maas
Image Source: freepik
