FEBRUARY 26, 2024

10 Foods to try in Jaisalmer

A crispy snack from Jaisalmer made with corn flour dough, stuffed with spicy onions, deep-fried, and served with hot kadi or chutney

Pyaz ki kachori

A popular Rajasthani dish in Jaisalmer, made with gram flour balls (gatte) in a spicy yogurt curry, best enjoyed with rice or Rajasthani bread

Gatte ki sabzi

An incredibly thick and delicious lassi in Jaisalmer, loaded with dry fruits like raisins, cashews, cherries, and almonds

Makhania Lassi

This tasty Rajasthani meal in Jaisalmer is made of thick wheat balls served with spicy lentils

Daal Baati Choorma

A unique vegetable curry in Jaisalmer made with rare beans and vegetables like ker and sagri, offering a delicious taste

Ker Sagri

For a unique experience in Jaisalmer, try the sweetened Bhang Lassi made from local cannabis

Bhang Lassi

An incredibly spicy snack from Jaisalmer, which is prepare with deep-fried pakoras and green chili stuffing

Mirchi Bhajiya

A savory Rajasthani cuisine originating from Jaisalmer, made with black chickpeas, gram flour, and curd (kadi)—often garnished with green coriander, red chili, and desi ghee

Chane Jaisalmer Ke

Kesariya Thandai

A refreshing drink in Jaisalmer filled with dry fruits, saffron, and rose water, often served with malai (milk cream), rose petals, and nuts

The most popular non-vegetarian cuisine in Jaisalmer, spicy red meat curry—a must-try, best paired with tandoori roti, garlic naan, or rice

Rajasthani Laal Maas

