FEBRUARY 27, 2024
10 foods to try in Jammu
A famous dish in Jammu, Rajma Chawal is kidney beans with rice, served at truck stops with anardana chutney and ghee
Rajma Chawal
Image Source: freepik
Jammu’s must-try Dum Aloo is prepared with spiced baby potatoes, deep fried and cooked for a tasty flavor
Dum Aloo
Image Source: freepik
A rice dish from Kashmir, Kashmiri pulao has nuts, rose water, and saffron, offering a unique aroma
Kashmiri Pulao
Image Source: freepik
Jammu’s popular dessert, Patisa is made with wheat flour, sugar and ghee having a perfect taste
Patisa
Image Source: freepik
This special street food, Kaladi Kulcha made with matured cheese and kulcha, perfect for an evening snack
Image Source: freepik
Kaladi Kulcha
A healthy winter treat in Jammu, Sund Panjiri includes ghee, dry fruits and species
Sund Panjiri
Image Source: freepik
Jammu’s traditional Ambal is a sweet-sour curry with tamarind and jaggery often made with Kaddu
Ambal
Image Source: freepik
Dogri mutton curry, Khatta Meat, is known for its unique sour taste, especially with dried mango powder
Khatta Meat
Image Source: freepik
Pahadi Kulich Dal
Image Source: freepik
Jammu’s winter staple, Pahadi Kulich Dal with horse gram is a healthy and tasty choice
Dogra cuisine's signature dish, Maa ka Madra is a sweet and savory treat with Black Gram lentils
Maa ka Madra
Image Source: freepik
