Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

10 foods to try in Jammu

A famous dish in Jammu, Rajma Chawal is kidney beans with rice, served at truck stops with anardana chutney and ghee

Rajma Chawal

Jammu’s must-try Dum Aloo is prepared with spiced baby potatoes, deep fried and cooked for a tasty flavor

Dum Aloo

A rice dish from Kashmir, Kashmiri pulao has nuts, rose water, and saffron, offering a unique aroma

Kashmiri Pulao

Jammu’s popular dessert, Patisa is made with wheat flour, sugar and ghee having a perfect taste

Patisa

This special street food, Kaladi Kulcha made with matured cheese and kulcha, perfect for an evening snack

Kaladi Kulcha

A healthy winter treat in Jammu, Sund Panjiri includes ghee, dry fruits and species

Sund Panjiri

Jammu’s traditional Ambal is a sweet-sour curry with tamarind and jaggery often made with Kaddu

Ambal

Dogri mutton curry, Khatta Meat, is known for its unique sour taste, especially with dried mango powder

Khatta Meat

Pahadi Kulich Dal

Jammu’s winter staple, Pahadi Kulich Dal with horse gram is a healthy and tasty choice

Dogra cuisine's signature dish, Maa ka Madra is a sweet and savory treat with Black Gram lentils

Maa ka Madra

