Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 02, 2024

10 foods to try in Jamnagar

Crispy gram flour strips known as fafda paired with sweet jalebis make it a delightful contrast

Jalebi-Fafda

Crispy and savory gram flour snack, perfect for breakfast or tea-time munching

Gathiya

Fluffy steamed cake made from chickpea batter, enjoyed best with green chilies and chutneys

Dhokla

Tasty rolls of gram flour and yogurt, seasoned with mustard seeds and curry leaves for a flavorful treat

Khandvi

Fluffy deep-fried puri served with spicy vegetable curry is surely a satisfying meal

 Puri Shaak

The dish with a perfect blend of creamy lentils and the delightful crunch of puffed rice, served with hot puris, giving you a tasty experience

Dal Puri

The dish is made with layers of colocasia leaves coated with spicy gram paste, and steamed making it worth trying

Ras Patra

The crispy kachori served with yogurt and chutneys is surely perfect to satisfy your taste buds

Kachori

Bhajia

The famous food made in all homes and is one of the best street food in Jamnagar for your perfect evening snack

The perfect sweet paan filled with fruits, nuts, jellies, betel, and spices, making it worth eating

Paan

