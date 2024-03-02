Heading 3
March 02, 2024
10 foods to try in Jamnagar
Crispy gram flour strips known as fafda paired with sweet jalebis make it a delightful contrast
Jalebi-Fafda
Crispy and savory gram flour snack, perfect for breakfast or tea-time munching
Gathiya
Fluffy steamed cake made from chickpea batter, enjoyed best with green chilies and chutneys
Dhokla
Tasty rolls of gram flour and yogurt, seasoned with mustard seeds and curry leaves for a flavorful treat
Khandvi
Fluffy deep-fried puri served with spicy vegetable curry is surely a satisfying meal
Puri Shaak
The dish with a perfect blend of creamy lentils and the delightful crunch of puffed rice, served with hot puris, giving you a tasty experience
Dal Puri
The dish is made with layers of colocasia leaves coated with spicy gram paste, and steamed making it worth trying
Ras Patra
The crispy kachori served with yogurt and chutneys is surely perfect to satisfy your taste buds
Kachori
Bhajia
The famous food made in all homes and is one of the best street food in Jamnagar for your perfect evening snack
The perfect sweet paan filled with fruits, nuts, jellies, betel, and spices, making it worth eating
Paan
