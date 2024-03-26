Heading 3

March 26, 2024

10 Foods to try in Kolhapur

Spicy breakfast delight with tangy boiled matki beans, mashed potatoes, and a thick, delicious gravy served with hot pav

Misal Pav

Image Source: Freepik

Spicy Kolhapuri starter featuring mutton cooked in coconutty flavors, tomatoes, and onions, served with roti or bhakri

Tambada Rassa

Image Source: Freepik

Creamy Kolhapuri specialty with coconut milk, mutton stock, and a touch of spices, enjoyed as an appetizer

Pandhara Rassa

Image Source: Freepik

A traditional dish with small potato balls coated in gram flour paste, deep-fried, and topped with coriander, onions, sev, and spicy chutney

Kolhapuri Kat Wada

Image Source: Freepik

Pungent twist to classic bhel, this evening snack includes puffed rice, farsan, tomatoes, onions, and two chutneys, garnished with masala dal and sev

Image Source: Freepik

Kolhapuri Bhel

A spicy curry with tender mutton cooked in rich Kolhapuri spices, offering a flavorful experience

Kolhapuri Mutton Curry

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the chicken curry cooked with flavored and authentic Kolhapuri spice mix giving the perfect taste to the dish

Kolhapuri Chicken

Image Source: Pexels

The dish made with Kolhapuri red chilies, peanuts mixed with garlic, mustard, and asafoetida tastes best with bhakri

Kolhapuri Thecha

Image Source: Pexels

Kolhapuri chicken sukka

Image Source: Pexels

The dry chicken mixed with Kolhapuri species, onions, and roasted coconuts gives perfect burst of flavors

The traditional Maharashtrian dish made with garlic, onion, besan and other species served with flatbread prepared with bhakri

Zunka Bhakri

Image Source: Freepik

