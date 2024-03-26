Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 26, 2024
10 Foods to try in Kolhapur
Spicy breakfast delight with tangy boiled matki beans, mashed potatoes, and a thick, delicious gravy served with hot pav
Misal Pav
Image Source: Freepik
Spicy Kolhapuri starter featuring mutton cooked in coconutty flavors, tomatoes, and onions, served with roti or bhakri
Tambada Rassa
Image Source: Freepik
Creamy Kolhapuri specialty with coconut milk, mutton stock, and a touch of spices, enjoyed as an appetizer
Pandhara Rassa
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional dish with small potato balls coated in gram flour paste, deep-fried, and topped with coriander, onions, sev, and spicy chutney
Kolhapuri Kat Wada
Image Source: Freepik
Pungent twist to classic bhel, this evening snack includes puffed rice, farsan, tomatoes, onions, and two chutneys, garnished with masala dal and sev
Image Source: Freepik
Kolhapuri Bhel
A spicy curry with tender mutton cooked in rich Kolhapuri spices, offering a flavorful experience
Kolhapuri Mutton Curry
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the chicken curry cooked with flavored and authentic Kolhapuri spice mix giving the perfect taste to the dish
Kolhapuri Chicken
Image Source: Pexels
The dish made with Kolhapuri red chilies, peanuts mixed with garlic, mustard, and asafoetida tastes best with bhakri
Kolhapuri Thecha
Image Source: Pexels
Kolhapuri chicken sukka
Image Source: Pexels
The dry chicken mixed with Kolhapuri species, onions, and roasted coconuts gives perfect burst of flavors
The traditional Maharashtrian dish made with garlic, onion, besan and other species served with flatbread prepared with bhakri
Zunka Bhakri
Image Source: Freepik
