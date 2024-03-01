Heading 3
10 Foods to try in Madhya Pradesh
Flattened rice cooked with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, curry leaves, and a hint of lemon, making it super light and healthy dish enjoyed throughout Madhya Pradesh
Poha
Wheat balls cooked in ghee, served with dal and coriander sauce, offering a mouth-watering treat
Daal Bafla
A non-vegetarian dish, minced meat wrapped and grilled, reflecting the Mughal influence on Madhya Pradesh
Seekh Kebabs
A healthy delicacy having grated corn cooked with spices, skimmed milk, mustard seeds, and green chilies, a popular street food
Bhutte Ka Kees
A Nawabi cuisine with well-spiced mutton, reflecting Mughal flavors is worth tasting
Bhopali Gosht Korma
A nutritious breakfast ds=ish made with wheat dough, ground spinach leaves, and spices, perfect when paired with aloo sabzi and raita
Palak puri
Influenced by Rajashani cuisine , this dish combines steamed dough with flavorful Indian spices, often served with curd
Chakki ki Shak
India’s own pancakes made with flour, fried in ghee and soaked in sugar syrup, tastes best with rabdi
Malpua
Jalebi
A popular sweet dish made with wheat flour, fried and soaked in sugar syrup, offering a crisp and heavenly taste
Crispy mawa dough balls mixed with dry-fruits, deep-fried, nd soaked in sugar syrup, making it perfect sweet dish in Madhya Pradesh
Mawa Bati
