March 01, 2024

10 Foods to try in Madhya Pradesh

Flattened rice cooked with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, curry leaves, and a hint of lemon, making it super light and healthy dish enjoyed throughout Madhya Pradesh

Poha

Wheat balls cooked in ghee, served with dal and coriander sauce, offering a mouth-watering treat

Daal Bafla

A non-vegetarian dish, minced meat wrapped and grilled, reflecting the Mughal influence on Madhya Pradesh

Seekh Kebabs

A healthy delicacy having grated corn cooked with spices, skimmed milk, mustard seeds, and green chilies, a popular street food

 Bhutte Ka Kees

A Nawabi cuisine with well-spiced mutton, reflecting Mughal flavors is worth tasting

Bhopali Gosht Korma

A nutritious breakfast ds=ish made with wheat dough, ground spinach leaves, and spices, perfect when paired with aloo sabzi and raita

Palak puri

Influenced by Rajashani cuisine , this dish combines steamed dough with flavorful Indian spices, often served with curd

Chakki ki Shak

India’s own pancakes made with flour, fried in ghee and soaked in sugar syrup, tastes best with rabdi

Malpua

Jalebi

A popular sweet dish made with wheat flour, fried and soaked in sugar syrup, offering a crisp and heavenly taste

Crispy mawa dough balls mixed with dry-fruits, deep-fried, nd soaked in sugar syrup, making it perfect sweet dish in Madhya Pradesh

Mawa Bati

