Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 07, 2024

10 Foods to Try in Paris

Start your morning in Paris with a delicious and flaky croissant, freshly baked in local patisseries- a perfect pair with hot coffee

Croissants

Image: freepik

Crepe made of a thin batter of flour, eggs, butter, salt, milk, water, and sometimes sugar, you can enjoy it with any sweet or savory ingredients

Crepes

Image: freepik

Warm up your body with authentic French onion soup, less cheesy but full of flavor, making it worth tasting

French Onion Soup

Image: freepik

Explore 300 cheese varieties in Paris, save room for a cheese course after your main meal, and discover new flavors at the local market

Cheese

Image: freepik

Enjoy dainty and decadent macarons, available in various flavors, making it the perfect sweet delight for all sweet lovers

Image: freepik

Macarons

Experience the edible land snails stuffed with garlic and butter or try to give creative twists with curry sauce, foie gras, or truffle butter

Escargot

Image: freepik

Explore Parisian street food classic- a buttered baguette filled with quality pink ham perfect for a fresh taste

Jambon-beurre

Image: freepik

Enjoy a perfect treat with the croque monsieur- a buttered bread delight with ham and melted cheese, or try the croque madame with a fried egg

 Croque Monsieur

Image: freepik

Baguettes

Image: freepik

Enjoy the simple freshly-baked baguettes, a perfect Parsian staple for picnics and is surely worth trying

Delight in light choux pastry filled with generous cream and colorful toppings, making the French Éclair a must-try in Paris

Chocolate Éclair

Image: freepik

