Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 07, 2024
10 Foods to Try in Paris
Start your morning in Paris with a delicious and flaky croissant, freshly baked in local patisseries- a perfect pair with hot coffee
Croissants
Image: freepik
Crepe made of a thin batter of flour, eggs, butter, salt, milk, water, and sometimes sugar, you can enjoy it with any sweet or savory ingredients
Crepes
Image: freepik
Warm up your body with authentic French onion soup, less cheesy but full of flavor, making it worth tasting
French Onion Soup
Image: freepik
Explore 300 cheese varieties in Paris, save room for a cheese course after your main meal, and discover new flavors at the local market
Cheese
Image: freepik
Enjoy dainty and decadent macarons, available in various flavors, making it the perfect sweet delight for all sweet lovers
Image: freepik
Macarons
Experience the edible land snails stuffed with garlic and butter or try to give creative twists with curry sauce, foie gras, or truffle butter
Escargot
Image: freepik
Explore Parisian street food classic- a buttered baguette filled with quality pink ham perfect for a fresh taste
Jambon-beurre
Image: freepik
Enjoy a perfect treat with the croque monsieur- a buttered bread delight with ham and melted cheese, or try the croque madame with a fried egg
Croque Monsieur
Image: freepik
Baguettes
Image: freepik
Enjoy the simple freshly-baked baguettes, a perfect Parsian staple for picnics and is surely worth trying
Delight in light choux pastry filled with generous cream and colorful toppings, making the French Éclair a must-try in Paris
Chocolate Éclair
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.