FEBRUARY 29, 2024
10 Foods to Try in Patna
Nutritious dumplings filled with roasted chickpeas and tasty spices served with onions and green chilies
Litti Chokha
Crunchy balls stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, yogurt, and toppings like pomegranate seeds, chutneys, onions, and sev
Batata puri
A budget-friendly and filling dish made with black chickpeas, dried green peas, peanuts, and spices
Chana Ghugni
Small pancakes made with flour, milk, mashed bananas, and sugar fried and soaked in sugar syrup
Malpua
A delicious treat made with wheat flour, sugar and mawa, fried and soaked in hot sugar syrup
Khaja
Deep-fried dessert made from flour, soaked in sugary syrup, making it worth trying
Balushahi
Creamy and spicy chicken dish cooked with yogurt, cream, vegetables, and spices
Chicken korma
Grilled mutton kababs served with a variety of fried vegetables for a delightful taste
Mutton kabab
Tilkut
Sweet sesame seed balls or square mixed with jaggery offering a unique nutty flavor
Tangy and spicy diced tomatoes mixed with chutneys and sev, perfect for evening snack
Tamatar Chat
