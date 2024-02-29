Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

10 Foods to Try in Patna

Nutritious dumplings filled with roasted chickpeas and tasty spices served with onions and green chilies

Litti Chokha

Image Source: freepik

Crunchy balls stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, yogurt, and toppings like pomegranate seeds, chutneys, onions, and sev

Batata puri

Image Source: freepik

A budget-friendly and filling dish made with black chickpeas, dried green peas, peanuts, and spices

 Chana Ghugni

Image Source: freepik

Small pancakes made with flour, milk, mashed bananas, and sugar fried and soaked in sugar syrup

 Malpua

Image Source: freepik

A delicious treat made with wheat flour, sugar and mawa, fried and soaked in hot sugar syrup

Image Source: freepik

Khaja

Deep-fried dessert made from flour, soaked in sugary syrup, making it worth trying

 Balushahi

Image Source: freepik

Creamy and spicy chicken dish cooked with yogurt, cream, vegetables, and spices

 Chicken korma

Image Source: freepik

Grilled mutton kababs served with a variety of fried vegetables for a delightful taste

 Mutton kabab

Image Source: freepik

Tilkut

Image Source: freepik

Sweet sesame seed balls or square mixed with jaggery offering a unique nutty flavor

Tangy and spicy diced tomatoes mixed with chutneys and sev, perfect for evening snack

 Tamatar Chat

Image Source: freepik

