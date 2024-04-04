Heading 3
10 Foods to try in Spain
Chilled tomato soup from southern Spain, blended with ripe tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, bread, peppers, and cucumber- perfect for hot summer days
Gazpacho
Image Source: Freepik
Rice dish with chicken or rabbit, saffron, runner beans, and butter beans using bomba or Calasparra rice varieties for rich flavor absorption
Paella
Image Source: Freepik
Simple spanish omelet with eggs, potatoes, and onions, slow-fried in olive oil with added ham or veggies
Tortilla Española
Image Source: Freepik
Tasty prawns cooked with garlic, chili, olive oil, parsley- the perfect dish that smells amazing and is easy to cook
Gambas al ajillo
Image Source: Freepik
Quick lunch of toasted bread rubbed with garlic and tomato, topped with slices of nutty-flavored Iberico ham
Image Source: Freepik
Tostas de tomate y jamón
Classic tapas with fried potato chunks often served with a sweet and spicy pimentón sauce in Madrid
Patatas bravas
Image Source: Freepik
Garlic-infused chicken, fried in olive oil, then simmered with rosemary, thyme, and sherry or white wine, making it a perfect comfort dish
Pollo al ajillo
Image Source: Freepik
Roast-sucking pig or lamb from Segovia, cooked in wood-fired ovens, known for its tender meat
Cochinillo Asado
Image Source: Freepik
Pisto
Image Source: Freepik
Spanish ratatouille with onions, garlic, courgettes, peppers, and tomatoes, slow-fried in olive oil, a versatile dish across the country
Almond nougat, made in Jijona with locally-grown almonds, honey, and egg white- available year-round in soft Jijona or hard Alicante varieties
Image Source: Freepik
Turrón
