Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

april 04, 2024

10 Foods to try in Spain

Chilled tomato soup from southern Spain, blended with ripe tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, bread, peppers, and cucumber- perfect for hot summer days

Gazpacho

Image Source: Freepik

Rice dish with chicken or rabbit, saffron, runner beans, and butter beans using bomba or Calasparra rice varieties for rich flavor absorption

Paella

Image Source: Freepik

Simple spanish omelet with eggs, potatoes, and onions, slow-fried in olive oil with added ham or veggies

Tortilla Española

Image Source: Freepik

Tasty prawns cooked with garlic, chili, olive oil, parsley- the perfect dish that smells amazing and is easy to cook

Gambas al ajillo

Image Source: Freepik

Quick lunch of toasted bread rubbed with garlic and tomato, topped with slices of nutty-flavored Iberico ham

Image Source: Freepik

Tostas de tomate y jamón

Classic tapas with fried potato chunks often served with a sweet and spicy pimentón sauce in Madrid

Patatas bravas

Image Source: Freepik

Garlic-infused chicken, fried in olive oil, then simmered with rosemary, thyme, and sherry or white wine, making it a perfect comfort dish

Pollo al ajillo

Image Source: Freepik

Roast-sucking pig or lamb from Segovia, cooked in wood-fired ovens, known for its tender meat

Cochinillo Asado

Image Source: Freepik

Pisto

Image Source: Freepik

Spanish ratatouille with onions, garlic, courgettes, peppers, and tomatoes, slow-fried in olive oil, a versatile dish across the country

Almond nougat, made in Jijona with locally-grown almonds, honey, and egg white- available year-round in soft Jijona or hard Alicante varieties

Image Source: Freepik

Turrón

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here