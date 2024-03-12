Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 12, 2024
10 Foods to Try in Tamil Nadu
A crispy yet soft pancake from Tamil Nadu made by fermenting Urad dal and rice, topped with tomatoes, onions, and capsicums, best enjoyed with coconut chutney
Uttapam
Image Source: Pexels
A sweet twist to the usual Bonda, this snack has banana stuffing, the best and perfect snack with tea
Banana Bonda
Image Source: Freepik
A flavorful watery soup with tamarind, tomatoes, pepper, and cumin seeds, often enjoyed as a light food
Rasam
Image Source: Freepik
The thin and crispy pancake served in a cone shape with various chutneys and sambar is worth trying
Dosa
Image Source: Freepik
A famous crunchy snack originating from Tamil Nadu made with a batter of rice flour, urad dal, and spices
Murukku
Image Source: Freepik
A curry with a tamarind base and a mix of species, vegetables like drumsticks, brinjal, and potatoes, a perfect partner for rice, dosa, or idli
Sambar
Image Source: Freepik
A classic breakfast combo idli- a spongy pancake and vada- a doughnut-shaped snack is perfect for making your morning good
Idli and vada
Image Source: Pexels
A quick and flavourful dish made by seasoning cooked rice with onions, tomatoes, curry leaves, red chilies, groundnuts, and lemon juice
Lemon rice
Image Source: Freepik
Sauteed vegetable dish with shredded or diced vegetables fried in spices, served as a side dish with sambar or rasam
Poriyal
Image Source: Freepik
A festive staple meal cooked with rice, sweet milk, cardamom, green gram, raisins, and cashew nuts, available in both sweet and savory variants
Pongal
Image Source: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.