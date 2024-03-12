Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 12, 2024

10 Foods to Try in Tamil Nadu

A crispy yet soft pancake from Tamil Nadu made by fermenting Urad dal and rice, topped with tomatoes, onions, and capsicums, best enjoyed with coconut chutney

Uttapam

Image Source: Pexels

A sweet twist to the usual Bonda, this snack has banana stuffing, the best and perfect snack with tea

Banana Bonda

Image Source: Freepik

A flavorful watery soup with tamarind, tomatoes, pepper, and cumin seeds, often enjoyed as a light food

Rasam

Image Source: Freepik

The thin and crispy pancake served in a cone shape with various chutneys and sambar is worth trying

Dosa

Image Source: Freepik

A famous crunchy snack originating from Tamil Nadu made with a batter of rice flour, urad dal, and spices

Murukku

Image Source: Freepik

A curry with a tamarind base and a mix of species, vegetables like drumsticks, brinjal, and potatoes, a perfect partner for rice, dosa, or idli

Sambar

Image Source: Freepik

A classic breakfast combo idli- a spongy pancake and vada- a doughnut-shaped snack is perfect for making your morning good

Idli and vada

Image Source: Pexels

A quick and flavourful dish made by seasoning cooked rice with onions, tomatoes, curry leaves, red chilies, groundnuts, and lemon juice

Lemon rice

Image Source: Freepik

Sauteed vegetable dish with shredded or diced vegetables fried in spices, served as a side dish with sambar or rasam

Poriyal

Image Source: Freepik

A festive staple meal cooked with rice, sweet milk, cardamom, green gram, raisins, and cashew nuts, available in both sweet and savory variants

Pongal

Image Source: Shutterstock

