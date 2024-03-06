Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 06, 2024
10 Foods to try in Turkey
Tiny dumplings stuffed with seasoned minced meat, served with yogurt and a tasty tomato and garlic-infused butter sauce
Mantı (Turkish Ravioli)
Image Source: Freepik
Sweet confectionery with flavors like rose, lemon, and mint, offering a delightful treat in various fruity and nutty combinations
Meze (Turkish Delight)
Image Source: Freepik
A customizable street food featuring a baked potato mashed with toppings like butter, cheese, sausages, olives, and more
Kumpir (Loaded Baked Potato)
Image Source: Freepik
Scrambled eggs cooked with tomatoes, green peppers, and spices, served hot and enjoyed with crusty bread
Menemen (Spicy Scrambled Eggs)
Image Source: Freepik
Thin flatbread topped with a savory mixture of minced meat, tomatoes, peppers, and spices, often rolled up or folded
Lahmacun (Turkish Pizza)
Image Source: Freepik
Layers of flaky phyllo dough filled with nuts, butter, and sweet syrup, creating a rich and indulgent dessert
Baklava (Sweet Pastry)
Image Source: Freepik
Thinly sliced döner kebab meat served over pide bread, drizzled with tomato sauce, yogurt, and melted butter
Iskender Kebap (Sliced Meat on Bread)
Image Source: Freepik
Grilled mackerel or fresh fish in a baguette-style bread, often enjoyed as a popular street food along the coast
Balık Ekmek (Fish Sandwich)
Image Source: Freepik
Thin dough filled with options like spinach and feta or minced meat, cooked on a griddle for a delicious street or homemade snack
Gözleme (Savory Flatbread)
Image Source: Freepik
Tender roasted eggplants filled with a sautéed mixture of onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers, topped with a flavorful tomato sauce
Imam Bayıldı (Stuffed Eggplants)
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.