Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 06, 2024

10 Foods to try in Turkey

Tiny dumplings stuffed with seasoned minced meat, served with yogurt and a tasty tomato and garlic-infused butter sauce

Mantı (Turkish Ravioli)

Sweet confectionery with flavors like rose, lemon, and mint, offering a delightful treat in various fruity and nutty combinations

Meze (Turkish Delight)

A customizable street food featuring a baked potato mashed with toppings like butter, cheese, sausages, olives, and more

Kumpir (Loaded Baked Potato)

Scrambled eggs cooked with tomatoes, green peppers, and spices, served hot and enjoyed with crusty bread

Menemen (Spicy Scrambled Eggs)

Thin flatbread topped with a savory mixture of minced meat, tomatoes, peppers, and spices, often rolled up or folded

Lahmacun (Turkish Pizza)

Layers of flaky phyllo dough filled with nuts, butter, and sweet syrup, creating a rich and indulgent dessert

Baklava (Sweet Pastry)

Thinly sliced döner kebab meat served over pide bread, drizzled with tomato sauce, yogurt, and melted butter

Iskender Kebap (Sliced Meat on Bread)

Grilled mackerel or fresh fish in a baguette-style bread, often enjoyed as a popular street food along the coast

Balık Ekmek (Fish Sandwich)

Thin dough filled with options like spinach and feta or minced meat, cooked on a griddle for a delicious street or homemade snack

Gözleme (Savory Flatbread)

Tender roasted eggplants filled with a sautéed mixture of onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers, topped with a flavorful tomato sauce

Imam Bayıldı (Stuffed Eggplants)

