FEBRUARY 21, 2024
10 Foods to try in Uttar Pradesh
This savory kebabs in Uttar Pradesh are made from lamb or buffalo meat mixed with more than 100 species to bring out the unique flavor
Tunday Kebab
This perfect dish for foodies is a minced meat kebab mixed with a variety of species and melts as soon as you put it in your mouth
Galawati kebab
The soft paratha served with meat gravy, normally with chicken or mutton is the comfort food for locals
Kulcha-Nihari
The Lucknow biryani made with cashew nut paste, curd, saffron mace powder, and star anise is one of the all-time favorites for locals
Lucknow biryani
The dish made of yellow rice, carrots, cauliflower, potatoes, and peas tastes best with raita or curd
Tehri
This mutton ball gravy is mixed with tomato puree, dry fruit paste, and caramelized onions giving a unique flavor to the dish
Nargisi Kofta
This sweet naan looks delicious and tastes best with the right amount of butter and honey
Sheermal
This sweet dish- Kulfi Falooda is prepared by adding vermicelli noodles, fruit seeds, rose syrup, and dry fruits
Kulfi Falooda
Makhan malai
This traditional Awadhi desert is a light set cream topped with saffron and pistachios and tastes best during winter
Kakori Kebab
Kakori kebab is grilled to perfection to get its best taste and the kebab is mixed with black pepper, cardamom seeds, bhuna chana, and raw papaya
