FEBRUARY 21, 2024

10 Foods to try in Uttar Pradesh

This savory kebabs in Uttar Pradesh are made from lamb or buffalo meat mixed with more than 100 species to bring out the unique flavor

Tunday Kebab

This perfect dish for foodies is a minced meat kebab mixed with a variety of species and melts as soon as you put it in your mouth

Galawati kebab

The soft paratha served with meat gravy, normally with chicken or mutton is the comfort food for locals

Kulcha-Nihari

The Lucknow biryani made with cashew nut paste, curd, saffron mace powder, and star anise is one of the all-time favorites for locals

Lucknow biryani

The dish made of yellow rice, carrots, cauliflower, potatoes, and peas tastes best with raita or curd

Tehri

This mutton ball gravy is mixed with tomato puree, dry fruit paste, and caramelized onions giving a unique flavor to the dish

Nargisi Kofta

This sweet naan looks delicious and tastes best with the right amount of butter and honey

Sheermal

This sweet dish- Kulfi Falooda is prepared by adding vermicelli noodles, fruit seeds, rose syrup, and dry fruits

Kulfi Falooda

Makhan malai

This traditional Awadhi desert is a light set cream topped with saffron and pistachios and tastes best during winter

Kakori Kebab

Kakori kebab is grilled to perfection to get its best taste and the kebab is mixed with black pepper, cardamom seeds, bhuna chana, and raw papaya

