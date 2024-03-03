Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 03, 2024

10 Foods to try in Uttarakhand

The tasty dish from Uttarakhand made with spinach and fenugreek, served with rice or wheat paste

Kafuli

A tangy sauce in Uttarakhand made with tamarind, spices, and hemp seeds for a perfect flavorful experience

Bhang Ki Chutney

This popular food in Uttarakhand is a soupy mix of lentils eaten with rice for a tasty delight

Phaanu

This Nutritious food is made from black kwada ka aata, enjoyed with Phaanu

Baadi

Quick and tasty dish with steamed potatoes, tomatoes, and onions, perfect after a day's excursion

Aaloo Tamatar ka jhol

Prepared with Bichhu Ghas, Kandalee Ka Saag is a green leafy vegetable dish, offering both flavor and essential vitamins

Kandalee ka saag

Made from Urad Dal, Chainsoo is a protein-rich food in Uttarakhand, toasted and cooked in an iron kadai for a unique flavor

Chainsoo

A tasty meal served with rice and Bhang Ki Chutney, made from Bhat Ki Dal or Arhar Ki Dal

Dubuk

Aloo Gutook

A simple yet incredible dish, Aloo Gutook is made with steamed potatoes, onions, and garnished with red chilies and coriander leaves

A delicious dessert, Jhangora Ki Kheer is a sweet treat made with millet, milk, and sugar, a perfect way to end a meal in Uttarakhand

Jhangora ki kheer

