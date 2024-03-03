Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 03, 2024
10 Foods to try in Uttarakhand
The tasty dish from Uttarakhand made with spinach and fenugreek, served with rice or wheat paste
Kafuli
A tangy sauce in Uttarakhand made with tamarind, spices, and hemp seeds for a perfect flavorful experience
Bhang Ki Chutney
This popular food in Uttarakhand is a soupy mix of lentils eaten with rice for a tasty delight
Phaanu
This Nutritious food is made from black kwada ka aata, enjoyed with Phaanu
Baadi
Quick and tasty dish with steamed potatoes, tomatoes, and onions, perfect after a day's excursion
Aaloo Tamatar ka jhol
Prepared with Bichhu Ghas, Kandalee Ka Saag is a green leafy vegetable dish, offering both flavor and essential vitamins
Kandalee ka saag
Made from Urad Dal, Chainsoo is a protein-rich food in Uttarakhand, toasted and cooked in an iron kadai for a unique flavor
Chainsoo
A tasty meal served with rice and Bhang Ki Chutney, made from Bhat Ki Dal or Arhar Ki Dal
Dubuk
Aloo Gutook
A simple yet incredible dish, Aloo Gutook is made with steamed potatoes, onions, and garnished with red chilies and coriander leaves
A delicious dessert, Jhangora Ki Kheer is a sweet treat made with millet, milk, and sugar, a perfect way to end a meal in Uttarakhand
Jhangora ki kheer
