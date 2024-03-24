Heading 3

March 23, 2024

10 foods to try this Holi

A sweet pastry filled with deliciousness, a must-have during Holi, enjoyed across India

Gujiya

Image Source: Pexels

Spicy and flaky North Indian crackers perfect for snacking with hot chai during Holi festivities

Masala Mathri

Image Source: Pexels

Mouth-watering sweet pancakes, especially popular in Rajasthan and Punjab during the Holi season

Malpua

Image Source: Pexels

Refreshing and sumptuous appetizer loved by everyone, a staple at Holi gatherings

Dahi Bhalle

Image Source: Pexels

A popular Holi drink made with cold milk, dried fruits, and seeds; sometimes enjoyed with bhang for an extra kick

Image Source: Pexels

Thandai

Savory salted snacks, a favorite during Holi celebrations, often paired with evening tea

Namak Pare

Image Source: Pexels

Maharashtra's sweet flatbread filled with lentils, jaggery, and spices, a delightful Holi treat

Puran Poli

Image Source: Pexels

Creamy yogurt-based drink, a beloved Holi beverage, available in various flavors like rose or mango

Lassi

Image Source: Pexels

Bhang Pakore

Image Source: Pexels

Special pakoras infused with bhang, adding a touch of excitement to Holi festivities

Sour and spicy probiotic drink made with black carrots, paired with warm vade, a delightful Holi special dish

Kanji Ke Vade

Image Source: Pexels

