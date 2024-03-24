Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 23, 2024
10 foods to try this Holi
A sweet pastry filled with deliciousness, a must-have during Holi, enjoyed across India
Gujiya
Image Source: Pexels
Spicy and flaky North Indian crackers perfect for snacking with hot chai during Holi festivities
Masala Mathri
Image Source: Pexels
Mouth-watering sweet pancakes, especially popular in Rajasthan and Punjab during the Holi season
Malpua
Image Source: Pexels
Refreshing and sumptuous appetizer loved by everyone, a staple at Holi gatherings
Dahi Bhalle
Image Source: Pexels
A popular Holi drink made with cold milk, dried fruits, and seeds; sometimes enjoyed with bhang for an extra kick
Image Source: Pexels
Thandai
Savory salted snacks, a favorite during Holi celebrations, often paired with evening tea
Namak Pare
Image Source: Pexels
Maharashtra's sweet flatbread filled with lentils, jaggery, and spices, a delightful Holi treat
Puran Poli
Image Source: Pexels
Creamy yogurt-based drink, a beloved Holi beverage, available in various flavors like rose or mango
Lassi
Image Source: Pexels
Bhang Pakore
Image Source: Pexels
Special pakoras infused with bhang, adding a touch of excitement to Holi festivities
Sour and spicy probiotic drink made with black carrots, paired with warm vade, a delightful Holi special dish
Kanji Ke Vade
Image Source: Pexels
