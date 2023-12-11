Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
December 11, 2023
10 foods you should not miss in Punjab
Regarded as the jewel cuisine of this region, the creamy gravy exceptionally paired up with naan or rumaali roti
Butter Chicken
Image Source: Pexels
Available in numerous flavors this refreshing beverage doesn't need an introduction
Lassi
Image Source: Pexels
This classic combo of tangy spicy chickpea gravy and slightly fermented bread made with wheat flour is one of the most famous delicacies of Punjab
Chole Bhature
Image Source: Pexels
Cooked with black lentils and red kidney beans this creamy buttery cuisine will create a storm of flavor in your mouth
Dal Makhani
Image Source: Pexels
The most popular comfort food of the region, despite having Kashmiri roots this dish is adored by Punjabis
Rajma Chawal
Image Source: Pexels
This healthy yet delicious meal combines mustard leaves and spinach
Sarson ka Saag
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in this sweet winter dessert filled with jaggery and almonds to get the essence of Punjab
Pinni
Image Source: Pexels
Incredibly paired with sarson ka saag you'll be delighted by the rich aroma and terrific taste of the flavourful combo
Makki ki Roti
Image Source: Pexels
Made from semolina and flour these delicious sweet balls incredibly complement morning tea
Shakkar Para
Image Source: Pexels
This vegetarian appetizer has a special place in the hearts of foodies
Paneer Tikka
Image Source: Pexels
