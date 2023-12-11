Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

travel 

December 11, 2023

10 foods you should not miss in Punjab

Regarded as the jewel cuisine of this region, the creamy gravy exceptionally paired up with naan or rumaali roti

Butter Chicken

Available in numerous flavors this refreshing beverage doesn't need an introduction 

Lassi

This classic combo of tangy spicy chickpea gravy and slightly fermented bread made with wheat flour is one of the most famous delicacies of Punjab 

Chole Bhature

Cooked with black lentils and red kidney beans this creamy buttery cuisine will create a storm of flavor in your mouth 

Dal Makhani

The most popular comfort food of the region, despite having Kashmiri roots this dish is adored by Punjabis 

Rajma Chawal

This healthy yet delicious meal combines mustard leaves and spinach 

Sarson ka Saag

Indulge in this sweet winter dessert filled with jaggery and almonds to get the essence of Punjab 

Pinni

Incredibly paired with sarson ka saag you'll be delighted by the rich aroma and terrific taste of the flavourful combo 

Makki ki Roti

Made from semolina and flour these delicious sweet balls incredibly complement morning tea 

Shakkar Para 

This vegetarian appetizer has a special place in the hearts of foodies 

Paneer Tikka

