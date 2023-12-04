Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
December 04, 2023
10 forbidden places in the world
Closed to the general public since 1963, this enchanting place is off-limited to visitors due to the preservation
Lascaux Caves, France
Image Source: Pexels
Placed in the Andaman chain, the dangerous Sentinelese tribe lived on the island for over 50,000 years which makes the place strictly prohibited for the visitors
North Sentinel Island, India
Image Source: Pexels
Famed as the newest island on the planet in order to prevent human disruption tourists are not allowed this place
Surtsey Island, Iceland
Image Source: Pexels
A small island spread between Venice and Lido, having a disturbing past you should definitely avoid this place if you ever come to Italy
Poveglia, Italy
Image Source: Pexels
Dating back to the 8th century, this grand shrine is only open to the members of the Japanese royal family
Grand Shrine Of Ise, Japan
Image Source: Pexels
Lies between Antarctica and Madagascar due to having two active volcanoes this site is extremely dangerous for tourists
Heard Island, Australia
Image Source: Pexels
Situated in the heart of the Arctic Svalbard archipelago this is a place to safeguard varieties of seeds in case of any future crisis thus entry is quite limited here
Doomsday Vault, Norway
Image Source: Pexels
Abode of approximately 4,000 deadly golden lanceheads Brazil government has officially made this place illegal to visit
Snake Island, Brazil
Image Source: Pexels
Located in Southern Nevada this military base is entirely off-limits to visitors due to servals conspiracy theory
Area 51, USA
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
Despite being visually pleasing numerous geologists predicted the natural sandstone arch of Pravcicka Brana would soon collapse making it extremely hazardous
Pravcicka Brana, Czech Republic
Image Source: Pexels