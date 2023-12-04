Heading 3

December 04, 2023

10 forbidden places in the world

Closed to the general public since 1963, this enchanting place is off-limited to visitors due to the preservation 

Lascaux Caves, France

Placed in the Andaman chain, the dangerous Sentinelese tribe lived on the island for over 50,000 years which makes the place strictly prohibited for the visitors 

North Sentinel Island, India

Famed as the newest island on the planet in order to prevent human disruption tourists are not allowed this place 

Surtsey Island, Iceland

A small island spread between Venice and Lido, having a disturbing past you should definitely avoid this place if you ever come to Italy 

Poveglia, Italy

Dating back to the 8th century, this grand shrine is only open to the members of the Japanese royal family 

Grand Shrine Of Ise, Japan

Lies between Antarctica and Madagascar due to having two active volcanoes this site is extremely dangerous for tourists 

Heard Island, Australia

Situated in the heart of the Arctic Svalbard archipelago this is a place to safeguard varieties of seeds in case of any future crisis thus entry is quite limited here

Doomsday Vault, Norway

Abode of approximately 4,000 deadly golden lanceheads Brazil government has officially made this place illegal to visit 

Snake Island, Brazil

Located in Southern Nevada this military base is entirely off-limits to visitors due to servals conspiracy theory 

Area 51, USA

Despite being visually pleasing numerous geologists predicted the natural sandstone arch of Pravcicka Brana would soon collapse making it extremely hazardous 

Pravcicka Brana, Czech Republic

