Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

10 foreign country to visit for studies

 Lifestyle

It has the best and most free universities in Europe, making it the ultimate destination for people looking for pocket-friendly ways in this country to study

Germany

Images source- Pexels

The country has been a hub for students for the longest of times. Australia has many scholarships programs in their top universities 

Australia 

Images source- Pexels

With a visa extension of 2 years, top-quality education, and good student life being its USP, Ireland becomes a perfect foreign country for study

 Ireland

Images source- Pexels

Sweden is among the best countries for studies because of the benefits it provides in terms of healthcare, childcare, and education

Sweden

Images source- Pexels

It has always been considered world-class and more affordable than other English universities. It also offered many scholarships 

Netherlands 

Images source- Pexels

Switzerland is filled with well-reputed universities that will help you acquire professional skills

Switzerland 

Images source- Pexels

With a leading force in technology, energy, chemicals, electronics, business, hospitality, and more, France is a diving pool of opportunities for international students

France

Images source- Pexels

UK is among the preferable destinations for students as it has some of the top universities- Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial College London

United Kingdom 

Images source- Pexels

The US has universities like Harvard, Stanford and MIT which attracts the students a lot. They also offer a variety of scholarship programs

United States

Images source- Pexels

Canada is known for its high employment rates and exposure with some of the best recruiters across the globe. It has a very good education system

Canada

Images source- Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here