The country has been a hub for students for the longest of times. Australia has many scholarships programs in their top universities
Australia
With a visa extension of 2 years, top-quality education, and good student life being its USP, Ireland becomes a perfect foreign country for study
Ireland
Sweden is among the best countries for studies because of the benefits it provides in terms of healthcare, childcare, and education
Sweden
It has always been considered world-class and more affordable than other English universities. It also offered many scholarships
Netherlands
Switzerland is filled with well-reputed universities that will help you acquire professional skills
Switzerland
With a leading force in technology, energy, chemicals, electronics, business, hospitality, and more, France is a diving pool of opportunities for international students
France
UK is among the preferable destinations for students as it has some of the top universities- Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial College London
United Kingdom
The US has universities like Harvard, Stanford and MIT which attracts the students a lot. They also offer a variety of scholarship programs
United States
Canada is known for its high employment rates and exposure with some of the best recruiters across the globe. It has a very good education system
Canada
