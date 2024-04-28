Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 28, 2024

10 Forgotten Indian Outdoor Games

This interesting game is played by two teams where one team is breaking and the other team is building the stacked stones

Lagori

Image Source: freepik

One of the most popular gully games- Gilli Danda was played before the gully cricket game that takes us back into old times

Gilli Danda

Image Source: freepik

This marble game is played with sharp eyesight and gives a chance to loot all your friends' marbles

Kancha

Image Source: freepik

The opposite attracts game comes with a twist to attract opposition with force by pulling the rope and trying to beat the rivals

Tug ‘O’ War

Image Source: freepik

This amazing  teamwork Game is played with joint efforts of all team members, leading them to burn out with sweat and mud, keeping them healthy and active 

Image Source: freepik

Kho Kho

This game was way cooler in old times when you had to tie the lace on the lattoo and roll it wherever you can

Lattoo

Image Source: freepik

Now known as Hide N Seek, this is an individual game where one person counts, and other players try their best to hide

Chupan Chupai

Image Source: freepik

Four Corners

Image Source: freepik

This simple and fun game is about one player counting and other players choose any of the four corners, later on, the players counting will point out one corner leading them all to get out 

Chor Sipahi

Image Source: freepik

One police team and another chor team play like rat and mouse running behind each other

This game played in two teams is about trying to pick the bone kept in the middle of the circle

Dog & Bone

Image Source: freepik

