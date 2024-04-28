Heading 3
10 Forgotten Indian Outdoor Games
This interesting game is played by two teams where one team is breaking and the other team is building the stacked stones
Lagori
One of the most popular gully games- Gilli Danda was played before the gully cricket game that takes us back into old times
Gilli Danda
This marble game is played with sharp eyesight and gives a chance to loot all your friends' marbles
Kancha
The opposite attracts game comes with a twist to attract opposition with force by pulling the rope and trying to beat the rivals
Tug ‘O’ War
This amazing teamwork Game is played with joint efforts of all team members, leading them to burn out with sweat and mud, keeping them healthy and active
Kho Kho
This game was way cooler in old times when you had to tie the lace on the lattoo and roll it wherever you can
Lattoo
Now known as Hide N Seek, this is an individual game where one person counts, and other players try their best to hide
Chupan Chupai
Four Corners
This simple and fun game is about one player counting and other players choose any of the four corners, later on, the players counting will point out one corner leading them all to get out
Chor Sipahi
One police team and another chor team play like rat and mouse running behind each other
This game played in two teams is about trying to pick the bone kept in the middle of the circle
Dog & Bone
