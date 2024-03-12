Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 12, 2024

10 fox nut (makhana) dishes to try

Simple yet delicious, roast fox nuts in a bit of ghee or oil until they turn crunchy. Season with salt, pepper, or any other seasoning of your choice

Roasted Fox Nuts

Image Source: Pexels

Mix roasted fox nuts with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, cilantro, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Add some chaat masala for extra flavor

Makhana Bhel

Image Source: Pexels

Make a creamy dessert by boiling fox nuts in milk with sugar and cardamom until they are soft and the milk thickens. Garnish with nuts and saffron

Makhana Kheer

Image Source: Pexels

Coat fox nuts with mixture of spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chili powder. Roast them until crispy for a flavorful snack

Spiced Fox Nuts

Image Source: Pexels

Add fox nuts to your favorite curry or gravy dish. They add a unique texture and absorb the flavors of the curry beautifully

Image Source: Pexels

Makhana Curry

Toss roasted fox nuts with chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, and tamarind chutney for a tangy and crunchy snack

Makhana Chaat

Image Source: Pexels

Use fox nuts as a cereal replacement by mixing them with milk, honey, and fruits like bananas or berries for a nutritious breakfast

Makhana Cereal

Image Source: Pexels

Make tikkis by mashing boiled potatoes with crushed fox nuts, spices, and herbs. Shape into patties and shallow fry until golden brown

Makhana Tikki

Image Source: Pexels

Makhana Upma

Image Source: Pexels

Prepare upma by sauteing fox nuts with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and vegetables like peas and carrots. Add semolina and water, cook until done, and serve hot

Combine roasted fox nuts with other crunchy snacks like roasted chickpeas, nuts, and seeds for a wholesome trail mix

Makhana Munch Mix

Image Source: Pexels

