Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 12, 2024
10 fox nut (makhana) dishes to try
Simple yet delicious, roast fox nuts in a bit of ghee or oil until they turn crunchy. Season with salt, pepper, or any other seasoning of your choice
Roasted Fox Nuts
Mix roasted fox nuts with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, cilantro, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Add some chaat masala for extra flavor
Makhana Bhel
Make a creamy dessert by boiling fox nuts in milk with sugar and cardamom until they are soft and the milk thickens. Garnish with nuts and saffron
Makhana Kheer
Coat fox nuts with mixture of spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chili powder. Roast them until crispy for a flavorful snack
Spiced Fox Nuts
Add fox nuts to your favorite curry or gravy dish. They add a unique texture and absorb the flavors of the curry beautifully
Makhana Curry
Toss roasted fox nuts with chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, and tamarind chutney for a tangy and crunchy snack
Makhana Chaat
Use fox nuts as a cereal replacement by mixing them with milk, honey, and fruits like bananas or berries for a nutritious breakfast
Makhana Cereal
Make tikkis by mashing boiled potatoes with crushed fox nuts, spices, and herbs. Shape into patties and shallow fry until golden brown
Makhana Tikki
Makhana Upma
Prepare upma by sauteing fox nuts with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and vegetables like peas and carrots. Add semolina and water, cook until done, and serve hot
Combine roasted fox nuts with other crunchy snacks like roasted chickpeas, nuts, and seeds for a wholesome trail mix
Makhana Munch Mix
