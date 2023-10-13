Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

 lifestyle

OCTOBER 13, 2023

10 French desserts you should definitely try 

This classic dessert is a velvety custard with a caramelized sugar topping. The contrast of the creamy interior and the crisp, crackling crust is sheer perfection

Crème Brûlée

Image Source: Pexels 

These delicate almond meringue cookies come in a rainbow of colors and flavors. From classic favorites like raspberry to adventurous options like lavender, there's a macaron for every palate

Macarons

Image Source: Pexels 

An upside-down caramelized apple tart, the Tarte Tatin is a masterpiece of French pastry. It's rustic, caramel-sweet, and perfect with a dollop of crème fraîche

Tarte Tatin

Image Source: Pexels 

These small choux pastry puffs are filled with creamy ice cream or custard and drizzled with rich, warm chocolate sauce. It's the ultimate indulgence

Profiteroles

Image Source: Pexels 

Also known as a Napoleon, this dessert consists of layers of flaky pastry, alternating with pastry cream, and topped with a glaze. It's a textural delight

Mille-Feuille

Image Source: Pexels 

Éclairs are long, finger-shaped pastries filled with cream and glazed with chocolate. They come in a variety of flavors, making them a delightful treat

Éclair

Image Source: Pexels 

These small, shell-shaped sponge cakes have a soft, tender crumb and a hint of lemon. They're often enjoyed with a cup of tea or coffee

Madeleines

Image Source: Pexels 

While often associated with breakfast, a buttery, flaky croissant can be enjoyed any time of the day. Pair it with jam or indulge in a ham and cheese croissant for a savory-sweet experience 

Croissant

Image Source: Pexels 

Originating in Switzerland but beloved in France, chocolate fondue is a communal dessert. Dip pieces of fruit, marshmallows, or cake into a luscious pool of melted chocolate

Chocolate Fondue

Image Source: Pexels 

Also known as French toast, pain perdu is made from thick slices of day-old bread soaked in a mixture of eggs, milk, sugar, and vanilla, then pan-fried until golden

 Pain Perdu

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here