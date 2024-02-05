Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 05, 2024

10 french fries recipes

Cut potatoes into sticks, fry until golden, and season with salt

Classic French Fries

Image: Pexels

Toss cooked fries with peri peri seasoning for a spicy and tangy flavor

Peri Peri Fries

Image: Pexels

Drizzle your fries with honey and chili sauce for a sweet and spicy flavor. Then garnish with some sesame seeds and chopped spring onions

Honey Chili Potato

Image: Pexels

Top fries with melted cheese, crispy bacon bits, green onions, and sour cream

Loaded Cheese Fries

Image: Pexels

Toss your fries with Schezwan sauce for a spicy and flavorful twist

Schezwan Potato Fries

Image: Pexels

Grate some Mexican cheese blend and add toppings like diced tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, chopped cilantro, and a dollop of sour cream or guacamole

Mexican Cheese Fries

Image: Pexels

Toss your fries with minced garlic, dried herbs like oregano and thyme, and a drizzle of olive oil

Garlic Herb Fries

Image: Pexels

Use a spiralizer or a special cutter to make curly fries, then bake or fry them until crispy

Curly Fries

Image: Pexels

Top fries with sautéed veggies, grilled corn, black beans, and your favorite BBQ sauce. Add a sprinkle of chopped fresh cilantro or parsley

BBQ Fries 

Image: Pexels

Top your fries with spicy and tangy kimchi, a sriracha mayo drizzle, and sesame seeds. A Korean-inspired delight!

Kimchi Fries

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here