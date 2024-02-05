Heading 3
FEBRUARY 05, 2024
10 french fries recipes
Cut potatoes into sticks, fry until golden, and season with salt
Classic French Fries
Toss cooked fries with peri peri seasoning for a spicy and tangy flavor
Peri Peri Fries
Drizzle your fries with honey and chili sauce for a sweet and spicy flavor. Then garnish with some sesame seeds and chopped spring onions
Honey Chili Potato
Top fries with melted cheese, crispy bacon bits, green onions, and sour cream
Loaded Cheese Fries
Toss your fries with Schezwan sauce for a spicy and flavorful twist
Schezwan Potato Fries
Grate some Mexican cheese blend and add toppings like diced tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, chopped cilantro, and a dollop of sour cream or guacamole
Mexican Cheese Fries
Toss your fries with minced garlic, dried herbs like oregano and thyme, and a drizzle of olive oil
Garlic Herb Fries
Use a spiralizer or a special cutter to make curly fries, then bake or fry them until crispy
Curly Fries
Top fries with sautéed veggies, grilled corn, black beans, and your favorite BBQ sauce. Add a sprinkle of chopped fresh cilantro or parsley
BBQ Fries
Top your fries with spicy and tangy kimchi, a sriracha mayo drizzle, and sesame seeds. A Korean-inspired delight!
Kimchi Fries
