Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
December 22, 2023
10 French novels to read
Immerse yourself in the sweeping epic of love, justice, and redemption set against the backdrop of post-revolutionary France
Les Misérables, Victor Hugo
Explore the complexities of passion and societal expectations in this timeless tale of Emma Bovary's quest for a life beyond ordinary
Madame Bovary, Gustave Flaubert
Delve into existentialism through the eyes of Meursault, the detached protagonist whose life takes unexpected turns in this philosophical classic
The Stranger, Albert Camus
Embark on a thrilling journey of revenge, betrayal, and redemption as Edmond Dantès transforms into the enigmatic Count of Monte Cristo
The Count of Monte Cristo, Alexandre Dumas
Enter the intricate world of involuntary memories and profound reflections in the first volume of Proust's monumental work, In Search of Lost Time
Swann's Way, Marcel Proust
Witness the struggles of coal miners in 19th-century France as Étienne Lantier leads a revolt against harsh working conditions in this powerful social novel
Germinal, Émile Zola
Contemplate the existential and philosophical themes as the town of Oran grapples with an epidemic, reflecting on the human condition
The Plague, Albert Camus
Join D'Artagnan and the iconic trio in this swashbuckling adventure filled with romance, intrigue, and camaraderie
The Three Musketeers, Alexandre DumasSpice Blends
Discover the whimsical and philosophical journey of the Little Prince, exploring themes of love, friendship, and the nature of the human heart
The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
A groundbreaking feminist philosophical work that examines the social and existential aspects of women's oppression, challenging societal norms and advocating for women's liberation
The Second Sex, Simone de Beauvoir
