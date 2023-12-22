Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

December 22, 2023

10 French novels to read

Immerse yourself in the sweeping epic of love, justice, and redemption set against the backdrop of post-revolutionary France

Les Misérables, Victor Hugo

 Images Sources: Pexels

Explore the complexities of passion and societal expectations in this timeless tale of Emma Bovary's quest for a life beyond ordinary

Madame Bovary, Gustave Flaubert

Delve into existentialism through the eyes of Meursault, the detached protagonist whose life takes unexpected turns in this philosophical classic

The Stranger, Albert Camus

Embark on a thrilling journey of revenge, betrayal, and redemption as Edmond Dantès transforms into the enigmatic Count of Monte Cristo

The Count of Monte Cristo, Alexandre Dumas

Enter the intricate world of involuntary memories and profound reflections in the first volume of Proust's monumental work, In Search of Lost Time

Swann's Way, Marcel Proust

Witness the struggles of coal miners in 19th-century France as Étienne Lantier leads a revolt against harsh working conditions in this powerful social novel

Germinal, Émile Zola

 Contemplate the existential and philosophical themes as the town of Oran grapples with an epidemic, reflecting on the human condition

The Plague, Albert Camus

Join D'Artagnan and the iconic trio in this swashbuckling adventure filled with romance, intrigue, and camaraderie

The Three Musketeers, Alexandre DumasSpice Blends

Discover the whimsical and philosophical journey of the Little Prince, exploring themes of love, friendship, and the nature of the human heart

The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

A groundbreaking feminist philosophical work that examines the social and existential aspects of women's oppression, challenging societal norms and advocating for women's liberation

The Second Sex, Simone de Beauvoir 

