Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 22, 2024
10 fresh nail colors for summer
Butter yellow is a chic nail shade of the summer, perfect for a French manicure, and you can also add some chrome powder for an elevated look
Butter yellow
Image Source: Freepik
This baby blue with a pearlescent top coat will be a summer hit, giving magical under-the-sea vibes to your nails
Mermaid blue
Image Source: Freepik
Bold and bright, poppy red is the go-to shade for making a statement. It’s playful and perfect for short nails
Poppy red
Image Source: Freepik
Try the vibrant magenta inspired by Barbie for a fun, bold summer manicure
Barbie pink
Image Source: Freepik
Neon greens like zesty lime and vibrant chartreuse will be everywhere this summer. It’s a fresh and electric color to make your nails pop
Image Source: Freepik
Grasshopper green
Soft, sheer lavender nails are trending in summer. This beautiful hue gives a subtle jelly-like finish
Lavender Haze
Image Source: Freepik
Milky white nails offer a fresh, creamy alternative to bright whites. They’re perfect for a minimalist, polished summer look
Milky white
Image Source: Freepik
This high-voltage orange is inspired by the summer color. It’s a fun, bold color that adds a pop to any outfit
Aperol orange
Image Source: Freepik
Chromatic Pearl
Image Source: Freepik
Achieve a magical effect with chromatic pearl nails. Use a sheer polish or chrome powder for a colorful finish
Warm, bronzy terracotta nails are perfect for a sophisticated, 90s-inspired look
Sunbaked terracotta
Image Source: Freepik
