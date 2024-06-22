Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 22, 2024

10 fresh nail colors for summer

Butter yellow is a chic nail shade of the summer, perfect for a French manicure, and you can also add some chrome powder for an elevated look

Butter yellow

Image Source: Freepik

This baby blue with a pearlescent top coat will be a summer hit, giving magical under-the-sea vibes to your nails

Mermaid blue

Image Source: Freepik

Bold and bright, poppy red is the go-to shade for making a statement. It’s playful and perfect for short nails

Poppy red

Image Source: Freepik

Try the vibrant magenta inspired by Barbie for a fun, bold summer manicure

Barbie pink

Image Source: Freepik

Neon greens like zesty lime and vibrant chartreuse will be everywhere this summer. It’s a fresh and electric color to make your nails pop

Image Source: Freepik

Grasshopper green

Soft, sheer lavender nails are trending in summer. This beautiful hue gives a subtle jelly-like finish

Lavender Haze

Image Source: Freepik

Milky white nails offer a fresh, creamy alternative to bright whites. They’re perfect for a minimalist, polished summer look

Milky white

Image Source: Freepik

This high-voltage orange is inspired by the summer color. It’s a fun, bold color that adds a pop to any outfit

Aperol orange

Image Source: Freepik

Chromatic Pearl

Image Source: Freepik

Achieve a magical effect with chromatic pearl nails. Use a sheer polish or chrome powder for a colorful finish

Warm, bronzy terracotta nails are perfect for a sophisticated, 90s-inspired look

Sunbaked terracotta

Image Source: Freepik

