Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

January 19, 2024

10 friend zone signs in a relationship

The absence of physical touch is one of the major signs of whether you've been friend-zoned

No physical contact

When someone avoids engaging in playful teasing or any flirtatious behavior, it strongly suggests that they see you solely as a friend

Lack of Romantic Flirting

When the majority of your time spent together revolves around group activities or traveling with mutual friends, it’s a sign of being pushed into a friend zone

Group travelling

Most couples often talk about future plans. But, if your partner refrains from doing it, you might have been friend-zoned

No future plans 

If the person consistently refrains from giving compliments, it indicates you aren’t in a romantic light

Rare compliments

If they uphold the bro code in your interactions, it suggests that they see you as a close friend

The ‘Bro Code’

In the friendzone, the frequency and consistency of communication might differ from what is typically expected in a romantic relationship

No regular communication

One of the biggest friend zone signs is when they are often whining to you about anything and everything

Complaining nature

No equal efforts

If you constantly find yourself making the effort to reach out or make plans, it may indicate that they see you more as a friend than a potential romantic partner

When someone asks for dating advice from you, it implies that they see you as a confidant, not as a partner

Seek Dating Advice

