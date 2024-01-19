Heading 3
January 19, 2024
10 friend zone signs in a relationship
The absence of physical touch is one of the major signs of whether you've been friend-zoned
No physical contact
Images: Pexels
When someone avoids engaging in playful teasing or any flirtatious behavior, it strongly suggests that they see you solely as a friend
Images: Pexels
Lack of Romantic Flirting
When the majority of your time spent together revolves around group activities or traveling with mutual friends, it’s a sign of being pushed into a friend zone
Group travelling
Images: Pexels
Most couples often talk about future plans. But, if your partner refrains from doing it, you might have been friend-zoned
No future plans
Images: Pexels
If the person consistently refrains from giving compliments, it indicates you aren’t in a romantic light
Rare compliments
Images: Pexels
If they uphold the bro code in your interactions, it suggests that they see you as a close friend
The ‘Bro Code’
Images: Pexels
In the friendzone, the frequency and consistency of communication might differ from what is typically expected in a romantic relationship
No regular communication
Images: Pexels
One of the biggest friend zone signs is when they are often whining to you about anything and everything
Complaining nature
Images: Pexels
No equal efforts
Images: Pexels
If you constantly find yourself making the effort to reach out or make plans, it may indicate that they see you more as a friend than a potential romantic partner
When someone asks for dating advice from you, it implies that they see you as a confidant, not as a partner
Seek Dating Advice
Images: Pexels
