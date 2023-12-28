10 friends to lovers books to read

A delightful and heartwarming journey of two opposites—Poppy, the free-spirited travel writer, and Alex, the pragmatic best friend—whose annual vacations shape a decade-long friendship evolving into a potential romance
People We Meet On Vacation, Emily Henry
Images Sources: Instagram- emilyhenrywrites
In Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren, the poignant narrative delicately unravels a tale of past secrets, lost love, and the magnetic pull that draws two souls back together
Love And Other Words, Christina Lauren
Images Sources: Instagram- christinalauren
A steamy and emotionally charged romance that explores the complexities of love, addiction, and the struggle for redemption between two captivating and flawed characters. Do read the whole series with the proper reading order
Addicted to You, Krista and Becca Ritchie
Images Sources: Instagram- kbmritchie
This is the third book in the Dark Verse series that has interconnected plots, so it is recommended to be read in order, starting from The Predator. This book follows the story of Dante and Amara with a blend of romance and mystery
Images Sources: Instagram- authorrunyx
The Emperor, Runyx
A heart-wrenching and poignant love story by Tillie Cole that explores the deep connection and enduring love between childhood sweethearts Rune and Poppy
A Thousand Boy Kisses, Tillie Cole
Images Sources: Instagram- authortilliecole
A charming historical romance that unfolds the unexpected love story between the witty Penelope Featherington and the dashing Colin Bridgerton, weaving humor, passion, and societal intrigue into a delightful narrative
Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn
Images Sources: Instagram- juliaquinnauthor
The Deal sizzles with a steamy mix of humor and heart as it chronicles the unexpected romance between a college hockey player and a bookish overachiever, making it a captivating journey from banter to love
The Deal, Elle Kennedy
Images Sources: Instagram- ellekennedy33
A friends to lovers, sports romance about a professional football player and a ballet studio owner- Bree and Nathan who have been friends since high school
The Cheat Sheet, Sarah Adams
Images Sources: Instagram- authorsarahadams
A delightful romantic comedy that follows the quirky and endearing duo, Josh and Hazel, as they navigate a series of disastrous double dates, discovering that true love might be closer than they think
Josh and Hazel’s Guide to Not Dating, Christina Lauren
Images Sources: Instagram- christinalauren
A sizzling and irresistible romance where opposites attract, drawing readers into a passionate tale of love, fishing, and unexpected connections