Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

December 28, 2023

10 friends to lovers books to read

A delightful and heartwarming journey of two opposites—Poppy, the free-spirited travel writer, and Alex, the pragmatic best friend—whose annual vacations shape a decade-long friendship evolving into a potential romance

People We Meet On Vacation, Emily Henry

 Images Sources: Instagram- emilyhenrywrites

In Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren, the poignant narrative delicately unravels a tale of past secrets, lost love, and the magnetic pull that draws two souls back together

Love And Other Words, Christina Lauren

 Images Sources: Instagram- christinalauren

A steamy and emotionally charged romance that explores the complexities of love, addiction, and the struggle for redemption between two captivating and flawed characters. Do read the whole series with the proper reading order

Addicted to You, Krista and Becca Ritchie

 Images Sources: Instagram- kbmritchie

This is the third book in the Dark Verse series that has interconnected plots, so it is recommended to be read in order, starting from The Predator. This book follows the story of Dante and Amara with a blend of romance and mystery

 Images Sources: Instagram- authorrunyx

The Emperor, Runyx

A heart-wrenching and poignant love story by Tillie Cole that explores the deep connection and enduring love between childhood sweethearts Rune and Poppy

A Thousand Boy Kisses, Tillie Cole

 Images Sources: Instagram- authortilliecole

A charming historical romance that unfolds the unexpected love story between the witty Penelope Featherington and the dashing Colin Bridgerton, weaving humor, passion, and societal intrigue into a delightful narrative

Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn

 Images Sources: Instagram- juliaquinnauthor

The Deal sizzles with a steamy mix of humor and heart as it chronicles the unexpected romance between a college hockey player and a bookish overachiever, making it a captivating journey from banter to love

The Deal, Elle Kennedy

 Images Sources: Instagram- ellekennedy33

A friends to lovers, sports romance about a professional football player and a ballet studio owner- Bree and Nathan who have been friends since high school

The Cheat Sheet, Sarah Adams 

 Images Sources: Instagram- authorsarahadams

A delightful romantic comedy that follows the quirky and endearing duo, Josh and Hazel, as they navigate a series of disastrous double dates, discovering that true love might be closer than they think

Josh and Hazel’s Guide to Not Dating, Christina Lauren

 Images Sources: Instagram- christinalauren

A sizzling and irresistible romance where opposites attract, drawing readers into a passionate tale of love, fishing, and unexpected connections

Hook, Line and Sinker, Tessa Bailey

 Images Sources: Instagram- tessabaileyisanauthor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here