JUNE 05, 2023
10 friendship affirmations
I don’t mind making new friends every day
My friends and I encourage one another in all our efforts
I believe I’m strong enough to maintain long-lasting friendships
You’ve always been a friend that I can count on
Friends are a part of life, and their presence matters the most
I am so grateful that you are my friend
Little do my friends know they're healing me every time we hangout
I will always keep your secrets just like you keep mine
I manifest the best friends
My circle of friends will only keep expanding
