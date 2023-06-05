Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

JUNE 05, 2023

10 friendship affirmations

I don’t mind making new friends every day

No.1

Source: Pexels

Source: Pexels

My friends and I encourage one another in all our efforts

No.2

Source: Pexels

I believe I’m strong enough to maintain long-lasting friendships

No.3

Source: Pexels

You’ve always been a friend that I can count on

No.4

Source: Pexels

Friends are a part of life, and their presence matters the most

No.5

Source: Pexels

I am so grateful that you are my friend

No.6

Source: Pexels

Little do my friends know they're healing me every time we hangout

No.7

Source: Pexels

I will always keep your secrets just like you keep mine

No.8

Source: Pexels

I manifest the best friends

No.9

Source: Pexels

My circle of friends will only keep expanding

No.10

