Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 28, 2023

10 fruit juices to drink

Start your day with a classic favorite – pure and refreshing orange juice. Packed with vitamin C, it's a citrusy burst of sunshine in a glass

Orange juice

Indulge in the crisp and sweet flavors of apple juice, a timeless beverage that complements any occasion and is rich in antioxidants

Apple juice

Beat the heat with the hydrating and juicy delight of watermelon juice, a perfect way to stay cool and satisfy your sweet cravings

Watermelon juice

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the tropical goodness of pineapple juice, offering a perfect blend of sweetness and tanginess

Pineapple juice

Beat the summer heat with Aam Panna, a traditional Indian drink made from raw mangoes, spiced with cumin and mint for a perfect blend of sweet and savory

Aam panna

Embrace the health benefits of pomegranate juice, an antioxidant-rich elixir that combines a sweet and slightly tart taste

Pomegranate juice

Celebrate the king of fruits with a glass of refreshing mango juice, capturing the essence of summer in every sip

Mango juice

Quench your thirst with the natural sweetness of sugarcane juice, a popular street-side delight that captures the essence of Indian summers

Sugarcane juice

Dive into the tropical goodness of guava juice, a nutrient-packed drink that balances sweetness with a hint of tanginess

Guava juice

Discover the unique flavor of kokum juice, a deep purple beverage with a tangy taste often enjoyed for its cooling properties

Kokum juice

