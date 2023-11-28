Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 28, 2023
10 fruit juices to drink
Start your day with a classic favorite – pure and refreshing orange juice. Packed with vitamin C, it's a citrusy burst of sunshine in a glass
Orange juice
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in the crisp and sweet flavors of apple juice, a timeless beverage that complements any occasion and is rich in antioxidants
Apple juice
Image Source: Pexels
Beat the heat with the hydrating and juicy delight of watermelon juice, a perfect way to stay cool and satisfy your sweet cravings
Watermelon juice
Image Source: Pexels
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the tropical goodness of pineapple juice, offering a perfect blend of sweetness and tanginess
Pineapple juice
Image Source: Pexels
Beat the summer heat with Aam Panna, a traditional Indian drink made from raw mangoes, spiced with cumin and mint for a perfect blend of sweet and savory
Aam panna
Image Source: Pexels
Embrace the health benefits of pomegranate juice, an antioxidant-rich elixir that combines a sweet and slightly tart taste
Pomegranate juice
Image Source: Pexels
Celebrate the king of fruits with a glass of refreshing mango juice, capturing the essence of summer in every sip
Mango juice
Image Source: Pexels
Quench your thirst with the natural sweetness of sugarcane juice, a popular street-side delight that captures the essence of Indian summers
Sugarcane juice
Image Source: Pexels
Dive into the tropical goodness of guava juice, a nutrient-packed drink that balances sweetness with a hint of tanginess
Guava juice
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the unique flavor of kokum juice, a deep purple beverage with a tangy taste often enjoyed for its cooling properties
Kokum juice
Image Source: Pexels
