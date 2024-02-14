Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

 10 fruits beneficial for hair

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants, which help protect hair follicles from damage

Berries

Image:  pexels 

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which aid in collagen production, essential for hair strength and growth

Citrus fruits

Image:  pexels 

Bananas are rich in potassium, natural oils, and vitamins A, C, and E, which help in improving hair elasticity and hydration

Bananas

Image:  pexels 

 Avocado is packed with vitamins E and B, which promote hair growth and improve scalp health

Avocado

Image:  pexels 

Pineapple contains vitamin C and the enzyme bromelain, which can help to promote hair growth and improve hair texture

Pineapple

Image:  pexels 

Kiwi is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, and antioxidants, which help in maintaining healthy hair and preventing damage

Kiwi

Image:  pexels 

Papaya contains vitamins A, C, and E, along with enzymes that promote hair growth and strengthen hair follicles

Papaya

Image:  pexels 

While technically not a fruit but a drupe, coconuts are rich in healthy fats and vitamin E, which can help moisturise the scalp and strengthen hair strands

Coconut

Image:  pexels 

Watermelon is hydrating and contains vitamins A and C, which are beneficial for hair growth and scalp health

Watermelon

Image:  pexels 

 Grapes are rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, which can help protect hair follicles from damage and promote hair growth

Grapes

Image:  pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here