Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 14, 2024
10 fruits beneficial for hair
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants, which help protect hair follicles from damage
Berries
Image: pexels
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which aid in collagen production, essential for hair strength and growth
Citrus fruits
Image: pexels
Bananas are rich in potassium, natural oils, and vitamins A, C, and E, which help in improving hair elasticity and hydration
Bananas
Image: pexels
Avocado is packed with vitamins E and B, which promote hair growth and improve scalp health
Avocado
Image: pexels
Pineapple contains vitamin C and the enzyme bromelain, which can help to promote hair growth and improve hair texture
Pineapple
Image: pexels
Kiwi is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, and antioxidants, which help in maintaining healthy hair and preventing damage
Kiwi
Image: pexels
Papaya contains vitamins A, C, and E, along with enzymes that promote hair growth and strengthen hair follicles
Papaya
Image: pexels
While technically not a fruit but a drupe, coconuts are rich in healthy fats and vitamin E, which can help moisturise the scalp and strengthen hair strands
Coconut
Image: pexels
Watermelon is hydrating and contains vitamins A and C, which are beneficial for hair growth and scalp health
Watermelon
Image: pexels
Grapes are rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, which can help protect hair follicles from damage and promote hair growth
Grapes
Image: pexels
