Hitarthi Shah

lifestyle

mAY 18, 2023

10 fruits to avoid for breakfast 

Image- Pexels

Oranges are acidic in nature and can harm your teeth. It is suggested to avoid having tangy foods in breakfast

Oranges

Image- Pexels

Banana is rich in carbohydrates and consist 93 % of calories and can lead to imbalance when consumed empty stomach

Banana

Image- Pexels

The breakfast has to be stomach filling and watermelon contains 92 % water which will make you hungry again after 15 mins of consumption

Watermelon

Image- Pexels

Coconuts are highly nutritious but a cup of shredded coconut contains 283 calories which is not advisable for consumption in breakfast

Coconut

Image- Pexels

The fruit looks like oranges but is unavailable in some countries. It is acidic and consumption can make you feel uneasy throughout the day

Grapefruit

Image- Pexels

Mangoes are naturally sweet and a cup of diced pieces contain 100 calories which is very high

Mangoes

Image- Pexels

The berries are highly acidic and sweet. It’s consumption in morning can cause indigestion

Strawberries

Image- Pexels

Grapes contain high sugar content and can stick to your stomach as fat

Grapes

Image- Pexels

The various dry fruits are high in calories and should be consumed along with salads or oatmeal

Dried Fruits

Image- Pexels

Fruits like apple, kiwi, pomegranate can be consumed at breakfast. They are considered nutritious

Foods to consume

