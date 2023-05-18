mAY 18, 2023
10 fruits to avoid for breakfast
Oranges are acidic in nature and can harm your teeth. It is suggested to avoid having tangy foods in breakfast
Oranges
Banana is rich in carbohydrates and consist 93 % of calories and can lead to imbalance when consumed empty stomach
Banana
The breakfast has to be stomach filling and watermelon contains 92 % water which will make you hungry again after 15 mins of consumption
Watermelon
Coconuts are highly nutritious but a cup of shredded coconut contains 283 calories which is not advisable for consumption in breakfast
Coconut
The fruit looks like oranges but is unavailable in some countries. It is acidic and consumption can make you feel uneasy throughout the day
Grapefruit
Mangoes are naturally sweet and a cup of diced pieces contain 100 calories which is very high
Mangoes
The berries are highly acidic and sweet. It’s consumption in morning can cause indigestion
Strawberries
Grapes contain high sugar content and can stick to your stomach as fat
Grapes
The various dry fruits are high in calories and should be consumed along with salads or oatmeal
Dried Fruits
Fruits like apple, kiwi, pomegranate can be consumed at breakfast. They are considered nutritious
Foods to consume
