Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

10 Fruits to prevent hair fall 

Rich in vitamin C, which aids in collagen production, essential for hair strength

Guava

Image:  pexels 

Loaded with antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress, which can contribute to hair fall

Berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries)

Image:  pexels 

 High in vitamin C, supporting collagen synthesis for strong hair

Citrus fruits (like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits)

Image:  pexels 

 Contains healthy fats and vitamin E, promoting scalp health and hydration

Avocado

Image:  pexels 

 Rich in potassium, which helps in improving hair health and strength

Bananas

Image:  pexels 

 Contains vitamin A, essential for sebum production, which keeps the scalp moisturized and healthy

Papaya

Image:  pexels 

High in vitamin C and E, aiding in collagen synthesis and protecting hair follicles from damage

Kiwi

Image:  pexels 

 Contains bromelain, an enzyme that may help reduce scalp inflammation

Pineapple

Image:  pexels 

 Rich in fiber and antioxidants, supporting overall health, which indirectly influences hair health

Apples

Image:  pexels 

 Contains antioxidants that help improve blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair growth

Pomegranate

Image:  pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here