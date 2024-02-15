Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
10 Fruits to prevent hair fall
Rich in vitamin C, which aids in collagen production, essential for hair strength
Guava
Image: pexels
Loaded with antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress, which can contribute to hair fall
Berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries)
Image: pexels
High in vitamin C, supporting collagen synthesis for strong hair
Citrus fruits (like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits)
Image: pexels
Contains healthy fats and vitamin E, promoting scalp health and hydration
Avocado
Image: pexels
Rich in potassium, which helps in improving hair health and strength
Bananas
Image: pexels
Contains vitamin A, essential for sebum production, which keeps the scalp moisturized and healthy
Papaya
Image: pexels
High in vitamin C and E, aiding in collagen synthesis and protecting hair follicles from damage
Kiwi
Image: pexels
Contains bromelain, an enzyme that may help reduce scalp inflammation
Pineapple
Image: pexels
Rich in fiber and antioxidants, supporting overall health, which indirectly influences hair health
Apples
Image: pexels
Contains antioxidants that help improve blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair growth
Pomegranate
Image: pexels
