JUNE 06, 2023

10 fruits to
slow down aging
The citrus fruit is loaded with Vitamin C which helps to reduce wrinkles and
fine lines and keep skin glowing
Oranges
Apricot contains Vitamin A and antioxidants keeps skin glowing and protect from sun damage
Apricot
Berries like raspberries, strawberry are packed with antioxidants to combat free radicals and slow aging
Berries
The fruit has 92% water and hydration is necessary and protects skin from sun damage
Watermelon
Avocado contains Vitamin E, fats and antioxidants which reduce inflammation and nourish the skin
Avocado
Kiwi has antioxidant properties which help to reduce signs of aging and
boost collagen production
Kiwi
Grapes have antioxidants to
slow down aging and nutrients
to make your skin glow
Grapes
The fruit has Vitamin C and helps protect the skin from UV rays. It also promotes healthy skin
Pomegranate
The fruit rich in Vitamin A and C makes skin look younger. It helps maintain clear and healthy skin
Pineapple
Papaya can moisturize skin and fight signs of aging like wrinkles and dry skin
Papaya
