Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 06, 2023

10 fruits to
slow down aging 

The citrus fruit is loaded with Vitamin C which helps to reduce wrinkles and
fine lines and keep skin glowing

Oranges

Image : Pexels

Apricot contains Vitamin A and antioxidants keeps skin glowing and protect from sun damage

Apricot

Image : Pexels

Berries like raspberries, strawberry are packed with antioxidants to combat free radicals and slow aging

Berries

Image : Pexels

The fruit has 92% water and hydration is necessary and protects skin from sun damage

Watermelon

Image : Pexels

Avocado contains Vitamin E, fats and antioxidants which reduce inflammation and nourish the skin

Avocado

Image : Pexels

Kiwi has antioxidant properties which help to reduce signs of aging and
boost collagen production

Kiwi

Image : Pexels

Grapes have antioxidants to
slow down aging and nutrients
 to make your skin glow

Grapes

Image : Pexels

The fruit has Vitamin C and helps protect the skin from UV rays. It also promotes healthy skin

Pomegranate

Image : Pexels

The fruit rich in Vitamin A and C makes skin look younger. It helps maintain clear and healthy skin

Pineapple

Image : Pexels

Papaya can moisturize skin and fight signs of aging like wrinkles and dry skin

Papaya

