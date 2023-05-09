MAY 09, 2023
10 Fruits with healing qualities
Image: Pexels
Papaya helps in digestive healing, skin healing and is anti-parasitic. It is best on an empty stomach
Papaya
Image- Pexels
Blueberry improves memory, heart protection and also helps in brain-boosting
Blueberries
Image- Pexels
Munching on apples regularly could reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and some cancers. Try to eat it with the skin
Apples
Image- Pexels
It reduces pain and is nerve-soothing, sleep-aid. Darker cherries are better
Cherries
Image- Pexels
Pineapples are wound and bruise healing. It eliminates mucus and helps in post-surgery recovery
Pineapple
Image- Pexels
Kiwi helps in eye protection, respiratory healing and restores stomach acid
Kiwi
Image- Pexels
Pomegranate plays a vital role in blood-building, oral health and hormone support
Pomegranate
Image- Pexels
Watermelon shows great promise for boosting both heart and bone health
Watermelon
Image- Pexels
Oranges are another excellent source of vitamin C for immune support and have helped lower high blood pressure and cholesterol
Oranges
Image- Pexels
Bananas help in treating heartburn or indigestion
Banana
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.