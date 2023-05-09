MAY 09, 2023

Heading 3

10 Fruits with healing qualities 

Papaya helps in digestive healing, skin healing and is anti-parasitic. It is best on an empty stomach

Papaya

Blueberry improves memory, heart protection and also helps in brain-boosting

Blueberries 

Munching on apples regularly could reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and some cancers. Try to eat it with the skin

Apples

It reduces pain and is nerve-soothing, sleep-aid. Darker cherries are better

Cherries

Pineapples are wound and bruise healing. It eliminates mucus and helps in post-surgery recovery

Pineapple

Kiwi helps in eye protection, respiratory healing and restores stomach acid

Kiwi

Pomegranate plays a vital role in blood-building, oral health and hormone support

Pomegranate

Watermelon shows great promise for boosting both heart and bone health

Watermelon

Oranges are another excellent source of vitamin C for immune support and have helped lower high blood pressure and cholesterol

Oranges 

Bananas help in treating heartburn or indigestion

Banana

