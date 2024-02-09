Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah 

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

10 fun and interesting Bridal questions

 How did the bride and her partner meet? 

#1

Image: freepik 

What is the bride’s most funny or embarrassing moment from her past?

#2

Image: freepik 

What is the bride’s favorite childhood memory?

#3

Image: freepik 

What is the bride's favorite song to sing in karaoke?

#4

Image: freepik 

When did the bride said yes to her partner?

#5

Image: freepik 

What's the silliest thing that makes her laugh uncontrollably?

#6

Image: freepik 

What is the bride's favorite romantic movie?

#7

Image: freepik 

What is the bride's most-used emoji in text messages?

#8

Image: freepik 

What is the bride’s guilty pleasure?

#9

Image: freepik 

What’s her all-time favorite memory that always makes her smile?

#10

Image: freepik 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here