Priyanshi Shah
FEBRUARY 09, 2024
10 fun and interesting Bridal questions
How did the bride and her partner meet?
#1
Image: freepik
What is the bride’s most funny or embarrassing moment from her past?
#2
Image: freepik
What is the bride’s favorite childhood memory?
#3
Image: freepik
What is the bride's favorite song to sing in karaoke?
#4
Image: freepik
When did the bride said yes to her partner?
#5
Image: freepik
What's the silliest thing that makes her laugh uncontrollably?
#6
Image: freepik
What is the bride's favorite romantic movie?
#7
Image: freepik
What is the bride's most-used emoji in text messages?
#8
Image: freepik
What is the bride’s guilty pleasure?
#9
Image: freepik
What’s her all-time favorite memory that always makes her smile?
#10
Image: freepik
