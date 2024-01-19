Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 19, 2024

10 Fun and Tricky tongue twisters

Betty Botter bought some butter, but she said the butter’s bitter. If I put it in my batter, it will make my batter bitter

#1

Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers, A peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked; If Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers, Where's the peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked?

#2

She sells seashells by the seashore

#3

I scream you scream, we all scream for ice cream

#4

Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear. Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair. Fuzzy Wuzzy wasn’t fuzzy, was he?

#5

I have got a date at a quarter to eight; I’ll see you at the gate, so don’t be late

#6

I saw a kitten eating chicken in the kitchen

#7

Thin sticks, thick bricks

#8

#9

If a dog chews shoes, whose shoes does he choose

I wish to wash my Irish wristwatch

 #10

