Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 19, 2024
10 Fun and Tricky tongue twisters
Betty Botter bought some butter, but she said the butter’s bitter. If I put it in my batter, it will make my batter bitter
#1
Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers, A peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked; If Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers, Where's the peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked?
#2
She sells seashells by the seashore
#3
I scream you scream, we all scream for ice cream
#4
Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear. Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair. Fuzzy Wuzzy wasn’t fuzzy, was he?
#5
I have got a date at a quarter to eight; I’ll see you at the gate, so don’t be late
#6
I saw a kitten eating chicken in the kitchen
#7
Thin sticks, thick bricks
#8
#9
If a dog chews shoes, whose shoes does he choose
I wish to wash my Irish wristwatch
#10
