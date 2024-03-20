Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 20, 2024
10 Fun Date Night Captions
I love you more than this pizza, and this is the best pizza ever
#1
I like you even when I'm starving and we have to wait 45 minutes for a table
#2
This food looks amazing, but he's even more delicious
#3
Yes to sushi. Yes to you
#4
He ordered two of these, so we could share the evening without sharing this amazing food
#5
This food is so good. I'm glad he doesn't mind me stealing it off his plate
#6
It doesn't matter where we are or what we do. I'm up for anything when we're together
#7
Love the feeling of getting glammed up to go out with my sweetie
#8
#9
Date night at the movies. Can you guess what we saw?
I'm wearing my favorite dress and the smile he gave me
#10
