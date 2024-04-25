Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
APRIL 25, 2024
10 Fun Facts About Dalhousie
It is named after Lord Dalhousie, British Viceroy in India
#1
Panchpula in Dalhousie is named after the five stone bridges needed to access the Panchpula waterfalls
#2
Dalhousie is termed as the "Little Switzerland of India”
#3
This beautiful hill station was established in 1854 by the British
#4
Pohlani Mata Temple atop Dainkund Peak is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Pohlani
#5
Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary is home to Himalayan black bears, martens, and pheasants
#6
Known for its strawberry farms and orchards
#7
#8
Dalhousie has five slopes: Balun, Kathlog, Petreyn, Tehra, and Bakrota
#9
The city's design reflects the British pilgrim time and has an old-world appeal
Dalhousie was a town that belonged to the state of Punjab. It became a part of Himachal Pradesh in 1966
#10
