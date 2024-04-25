Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Travel 

APRIL 25, 2024

10 Fun Facts About Dalhousie 

It is named after Lord Dalhousie, British Viceroy in India

#1

Image Source: freepik

Panchpula in Dalhousie is named after the five stone bridges needed to access the Panchpula waterfalls

#2

Image Source: freepik

Dalhousie is termed as the "Little Switzerland of India”

#3

Image Source: freepik

This beautiful hill station was established in 1854 by the British

#4

Image Source: freepik

Pohlani Mata Temple atop Dainkund Peak is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Pohlani

Image Source: freepik

#5

Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary is home to Himalayan black bears, martens, and pheasants

#6

Image Source: freepik

Known for its strawberry farms and orchards

#7

Image Source: freepik

#8

Image Source: freepik

Dalhousie has five slopes: Balun, Kathlog, Petreyn, Tehra, and Bakrota

#9

Image Source: freepik

The city's design reflects the British pilgrim time and has an old-world appeal

Dalhousie was a town that belonged to the state of Punjab. It became a part of Himachal Pradesh in 1966

#10

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here