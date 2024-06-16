Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 16, 2024

10 fun first wedding anniversary ideas

Book a cozy cabin or beachside getaway for cherished moments and have heart-to-heart talks

Romantic getaway

Write heartfelt letters to open together in the future, symbolizing growth as a couple

Love letter capsules

Plan a romantic evening with candles, music, and dance under the stars

Surprise date night

Organize a scavenger hunt with love notes and surprises for added excitement

Love notes adventure

Enjoy a peaceful boat ride together in between the calm nature and celebrating quality time

Boat ride

Give custom-made gifts symbolizing your unique bond and journey together

Personalzied presents

Go on thrilling activities together enjoying hiking or zip-lining creating lasting memories 

Adventurous day-out

Create a scrapbook filled with cherished photos and handwritten notes

Memory lane scrapbook

Remember wedding day

Relive your special day by recreating some wedding day moments and feeling how time passes

Bake a cake together, savoring sweet moments and creating delicious memories

Baking bonding

