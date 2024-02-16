Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 fun fruit facts
Mangoes can be ripened quickly by placing them in a paper bag with a ripe banana
#1
Image Source: pexels
Many years ago explorers used watermelons to carry water on long expeditions
#2
Image Source: pexels
Because bananas are easy to digest and are very nutritious they are the first fruit offered to babies
#3
Image Source: pexels
Apples give you more energy than a cup of coffee
#4
Image Source: pexels
Each pineapple plant only produces one pineapple per year
Image Source: pexels
#5
Tomatoes are a fruit not a vegetable. Tomatoes are the most popular fruits in the world
#6
Image Source: pexels
There are over 7000 different types of apples grown all over the world
#7
Image Source: pexels
The world's most expensive fruit is the Japanese Yubari melon
#8
Image Source: pexels
#9
Image Source: pexels
Avocados are technically a fruit, not a vegetable
Strawberries are the only fruit with their seeds on the outside
#10
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.