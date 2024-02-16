Heading 3

10 fun fruit facts

Mangoes can be ripened quickly by placing them in a paper bag with a ripe banana

#1

Many years ago explorers used watermelons to carry water on long expeditions

#2

Because bananas are easy to digest and are very nutritious they are the first fruit offered to babies

#3

Apples give you more energy than a cup of coffee

#4

Each pineapple plant only produces one pineapple per year

#5

Tomatoes are a fruit not a vegetable. Tomatoes are the most popular fruits in the world

#6

There are over 7000 different types of apples grown all over the world

#7

The world's most expensive fruit is the Japanese Yubari melon

#8

#9

Avocados are technically a fruit, not a vegetable

Strawberries are the only fruit with their seeds on the outside

#10

