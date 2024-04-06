Heading 3

APRIL 06, 2024

10 Fun Riddles for Kids

Answer: Your name

What is yours but mostly used by others?

Image Source: Shutterstock

Answer: A promise

What can you break, even if you never pick it up or touch it?

Image Source: Shutterstock

Answer : Map

I have cities, but no houses. I have forests, but no trees. I have water, but no fish. What am I?

Image Source: Shutterstock

Answer: A kangaroo

I jump when I walk and sit when I stand. What am I?

Image Source: Pexels

Answer: A papa-ya

Image Source: Pexels

I'm the father of fruits. What am I?

Answer: An egg

What has to be broken before you can use it?

Image Source: Shutterstock

Answer: A bed

Four legs up, four legs down, soft in the middle, hard all around. What am I?

Image Source: Shutterstock

Answer: A piano

What has keys but can't open locks?

Image Source: Pexels

I'm tall when I'm young and short when I'm old. What am I?

Image Source: Pexels

Answer: A candle

Answer: A coin

What has a head, a tail, but no body?

Image Source: Pexels

