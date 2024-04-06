Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 06, 2024
10 Fun Riddles for Kids
Answer: Your name
What is yours but mostly used by others?
Image Source: Shutterstock
Answer: A promise
What can you break, even if you never pick it up or touch it?
Image Source: Shutterstock
Answer : Map
I have cities, but no houses. I have forests, but no trees. I have water, but no fish. What am I?
Image Source: Shutterstock
Answer: A kangaroo
I jump when I walk and sit when I stand. What am I?
Image Source: Pexels
Answer: A papa-ya
Image Source: Pexels
I'm the father of fruits. What am I?
Answer: An egg
What has to be broken before you can use it?
Image Source: Shutterstock
Answer: A bed
Four legs up, four legs down, soft in the middle, hard all around. What am I?
Image Source: Shutterstock
Answer: A piano
What has keys but can't open locks?
Image Source: Pexels
I'm tall when I'm young and short when I'm old. What am I?
Image Source: Pexels
Answer: A candle
Answer: A coin
What has a head, a tail, but no body?
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.