Ishita Gupta
OCTOBER 11, 2023
10 fun things
to do this fall
Boat rides are extremely fun in fall as the weather is neither too cold nor too hot
Go Boat Ride
Image: Pexels
Amusement parks offer numerous amazing themes this season, so do check out the one near you to enjoy a thrilling day
Visit Amusement Park
Image: Pexels
Add some delicious flavors to your mouth by testing your cooking ability with a few new dishes you haven't tried before
Try new recipes
Image: Pexels
Fall flowers like cosmos and sunflowers will indisputably enhance the beauty of your garden
Plant a garden
Image: Pexels
Winter is knocking on the door when we enter this season, hence get ready with your knitting needles and colorful wool to make yourself a gorgeous sweater. If you don't know the technique then there are numerous tutorials available online
Knit a Sweater
Image: Pexels
Take a moment to plan your outfit for this funky event of the year
Plan Halloween
Image: Pexels
The steadier winds and more predictable pleasant climate make this season ideal for flying a kite
Fly a kite
Image: Pexels
Welcome this vibrant season by decorating your home with some fall-themed DIY crafts
DIY fall decoration
Image: Pexels
After an amusing fishing trip, cook a tasty dinner with your catch
Go Fishing
Image: Pexels
Set up your backyard to get a magnificent glimpse of the marvelous seasonal constellations in the fall sky
Go Stargazing
Image: Pexels
