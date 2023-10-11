Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

OCTOBER 11, 2023

10 fun things
to do this fall

Boat rides are extremely fun in fall as the weather is neither too cold nor too hot 

Go Boat Ride

Amusement parks offer numerous amazing themes this season, so do check out the one near you to enjoy a thrilling day

Visit Amusement Park

Add some delicious flavors to your mouth by testing your cooking ability with a few new dishes you haven't tried before 

Try new recipes

Fall flowers like cosmos and sunflowers will indisputably enhance the beauty of your garden 

Plant a garden

Winter is knocking on the door when we enter this season, hence get ready with your knitting needles and colorful wool to make yourself a gorgeous sweater. If you don't know the technique then there are numerous tutorials available online

Knit a Sweater

Take a moment to plan your outfit for this funky event of the year

Plan Halloween

The steadier winds and more predictable pleasant climate make this season ideal for flying a kite 

Fly a kite

Welcome this vibrant season by decorating your home with some fall-themed DIY crafts 

DIY fall decoration

After an amusing fishing trip, cook a tasty dinner with your catch 

Go Fishing

Set up your backyard to get a magnificent glimpse of the marvelous seasonal constellations in the fall sky

Go Stargazing

