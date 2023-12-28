Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
December 28, 2023
10 fun trick questions for your partner
If you could live in any era in history, when and where would it be?
#1
What's your idea of the perfect date night, and why?
#2
What's your secret talent that you've been hiding from the world, and can you show it off right now?
#3
What's the most romantic gesture you've ever made for someone, and how did it turn out?
#4
What's the most challenging thing you've ever done, and what did you learn from it?
#5
What's your favorite book, and how has it influenced your life?
#6
Are you feeling happy and fulfilled in our relationship?
#7
I am an odd number. Take away one letter, and I become even. What am I?
#8
#9
If you could have any type of magical power, what would it be, and how would you use it?
What's your favorite quirky or unconventional hobby?
#10
