Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

December 28, 2023

10 fun trick questions for your partner 

If you could live in any era in history, when and where would it be?

What's your idea of the perfect date night, and why?

What's your secret talent that you've been hiding from the world, and can you show it off right now? 

What's the most romantic gesture you've ever made for someone, and how did it turn out?

What's the most challenging thing you've ever done, and what did you learn from it?

What's your favorite book, and how has it influenced your life? 

Are you feeling happy and fulfilled in our relationship?

I am an odd number. Take away one letter, and I become even. What am I?

If you could have any type of magical power, what would it be, and how would you use it?

What's your favorite quirky or unconventional hobby?

