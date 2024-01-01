Heading 3

10 fun ways to celebrate New Year at home

Bring out board games, cards, video games, and other fun games to enjoy with your friends and family till midnight 

Organize a Game Night


Plan a movie night with your family and enjoy the show 

Organize a Movie Night 


You can also call for a dinner party where you can cook homemade meals for everyone

Dinner Party


Sit together with friends and family and reminisce about your favorite memories and moments from the last year 

Reminisce the memories


Make a list of resolutions and goals you hope to achieve in the coming year, then share and discuss them together with friends. Support each other

Make a resolution 


When you're at home, why not organize a house party with your friends? Call all your buddies and enjoy the night 

House Party


You can also organize a fun musical night with your friends and family where everyone can show off their talent without any judgment

 Musical Night


Create a treasure hunt, complete with clues and a treasure around your house or yard 

Treasure Hunt


Journal privately to process your thoughts and growth from this year. Or write letters to your future self, to be mailed 12 months later

Journaling


Trade thoughtful, heartfelt letters with each other to celebrate and appreciate your relationships at the start of a fresh year

Exchange Letters


