Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 02, 2024
10 Funny and Heartfelt Wedding Vows
“I vow to always laugh at your jokes, even when they're not that funny”
#1
Image: Freepik
“I promise to try my best to secretly remind you of our anniversary date, at least most of the time”
#2
Image: Freepik
“I will never take your love for granted and will ensure to keep you on your toes”
#3
Image: Freepik
“You inspire me to become the best version of myself. I will always nurture this and create a playful environment in our home”
#4
Image: Freepik
“You are my person, my inspiration, my love, and my everything. I cannot wait to spend a lifetime loving you”
#5
Image: Freepik
“I promise to be your comedian, even if it means embarrassing myself in public”
Image: Freepik
#6
“I vow never to let our love grow old and boring, just like our dance moves on the dance floor”
#7
Image: Freepik
“In me, you will find your biggest cheerleader and supporter. You will never miss a fan in your life”
#8
Image: Freepik
“I promise to support you in this faith journey and encourage you in times of doubt about God's plan for us”
#9
Image: Freepik
“I vow to uphold the house of marriage and be by your side through thick and thin”
#10
Image: Freepik
