Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 02, 2024

10 Funny and Heartfelt Wedding Vows

“I vow to always laugh at your jokes, even when they're not that funny”

“I promise to try my best to secretly remind you of our anniversary date, at least most of the time”

“I will never take your love for granted and will ensure to keep you on your toes”

“You inspire me to become the best version of myself. I will always nurture this and create a playful environment in our home”

“You are my person, my inspiration, my love, and my everything. I cannot wait to spend a lifetime loving you”

“I promise to be your comedian, even if it means embarrassing myself in public”

“I vow never to let our love grow old and boring, just like our dance moves on the dance floor”

“In me, you will find your biggest cheerleader and supporter. You will never miss a fan in your life”

“I promise to support you in this faith journey and encourage you in times of doubt about God's plan for us”

“I vow to uphold the house of marriage and be by your side through thick and thin”

