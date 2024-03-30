Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 30, 2024

10 funny April Fools Prank to try 

Arrange some fake insects of rubber or clay and place them on the body of your sibling, they will surely get a shock! 

Scary Silhouettes

Image Source: Pexels

This is one of the classic Prank to do with someone who cooks in your home 

Swap Salt and Sugar 

Image Source: Pexels

Download a GIF of the anticipatory "typing dots" message indicator and send it to your favorite unsuspecting chat buddy. They'll think you're about to send a message all day long!

Create Confusion

Image Source: Pexels

Change the time in your clock and if possible change the time on everyone's mobile phone too, your homies will definitely get a gag! 

Move The Clock Forward

Image Source: Pexels

Create a fake cake by wrapping a real cake in plastic wrap and covering it with shaving cream or whipped cream

Image Source: Pexels

Fake Cake

Make a fake phone call pretending to be someone else, such as a celebrity or a government official. Keep up the act until your loved one realizes it's just a prank 

Fake Phone Call

Image Source: Pexels

Attach a small piece of string to a fly and then place it on someone's desk or in their food. Pull the string and watch as they try to swat the fly that won't fly away

Fake Fly

Image Source: Pexels

Inform your partner to be ready for a movie date, and keep them waiting the entire day 

Misinformation

Image Source: Pexels

Create Illusion

Image Source: Pexels

Be creative and try to create some illusion with few objects. That will be fun! 

Put a story about you getting married next month and let your followers send you tons of messages of greetings! 

Social Media Prank

Image Source: Pexels

