OCTOBER 29, 2023

10 funny birthday wishes for friends

It's your birthday, so let's eat cake and pretend we're not getting older

Getting older

Cheers to being alive

I can't believe you're still alive, congrats!

You're not getting older, you're just getting closer to becoming a classic

Becoming classic

Happy Birthday to my favorite human alarm clock!

The human alarm clock

Happy Birthday to someone who is aging like a fine wine, but probably tastes more like boxed wine

Aging like fine wine

Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to be foolish

Cutest fool

Another year of wisdom and wrinkles, happy birthday!

Celebrate wisdom and wrinkles

Another year of surviving life, congrats!

Congratulate on survival

I'm so glad you were born because, without you, who would I have to make fun of?

Centre of joy

Happy Birthday to my partner in crime, let's make some more questionable decisions this year!

Partner in crime

