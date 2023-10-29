Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 29, 2023
10 funny birthday wishes for friends
It's your birthday, so let's eat cake and pretend we're not getting older
Getting older
Image Source: pexels
Cheers to being alive
Image Source: pexels
I can't believe you're still alive, congrats!
You're not getting older, you're just getting closer to becoming a classic
Becoming classic
Image Source: pexels
Happy Birthday to my favorite human alarm clock!
The human alarm clock
Image Source: pexels
Happy Birthday to someone who is aging like a fine wine, but probably tastes more like boxed wine
Aging like fine wine
Image Source: pexels
Happy Birthday to someone who is still young enough to be foolish
Cutest fool
Image Source: pexels
Another year of wisdom and wrinkles, happy birthday!
Celebrate wisdom and wrinkles
Image Source: pexels
Another year of surviving life, congrats!
Congratulate on survival
Image Source: pexels
I'm so glad you were born because, without you, who would I have to make fun of?
Centre of joy
Image Source: pexels
Happy Birthday to my partner in crime, let's make some more questionable decisions this year!
Partner in crime
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.