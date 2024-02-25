Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
10 Funny Brother Jokes
My brother wanted a dinosaur as a gift for his birthday. Then I told him, “They’re all extinct.” Hearing that, he said, “No, I don’t want a stinky dinosaur”
#1
Bruce Lee was fast, but he had an even faster brother…Sudden Lee
#2
What happened when the twin brothers got arrested? They finished each other's sentences
#3
What did one brother say to the other after stealing his cereal? “Hope you’re not too ‘cereal-ous’ about it!”
#4
What is Bruce Lee’s vegetarian brother called? Brocco Lee
#5
Which Brothers were correct about being able to fly? The Wright brothers
#6
My brother asked me if I knew any good jokes about sodium. I was like, “Na”
#7
My brother is a chef but he can’t make a good omelet. He always cracks under pressure
#8
#9
What do you call a brother who never farts? A bro-breeze!
My brother played tennis against a wall once. He said it was his toughest opponent yet
#10
