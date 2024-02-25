Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

10 Funny Brother Jokes

 My brother wanted a dinosaur as a gift for his birthday. Then I told him, “They’re all extinct.” Hearing that, he said, “No, I don’t want a stinky dinosaur”

#1

 Bruce Lee was fast, but he had an even faster brother…Sudden Lee

#2

What happened when the twin brothers got arrested? They finished each other's sentences

#3

What did one brother say to the other after stealing his cereal? “Hope you’re not too ‘cereal-ous’ about it!”

#4

What is Bruce Lee’s vegetarian brother called? Brocco Lee

#5

Which Brothers were correct about being able to fly? The Wright brothers

#6

My brother asked me if I knew any good jokes about sodium. I was like, “Na”

#7

My brother is a chef but he can’t make a good omelet. He always cracks under pressure

#8

#9

What do you call a brother who never farts? A bro-breeze!

My brother played tennis against a wall once. He said it was his toughest opponent yet

#10

