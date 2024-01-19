Heading 3

January 19, 2024

10 Funny friendship quotes

“A best friend is someone who, when they don’t understand, they still understand” 

#1

Image Source: Freepik

“I don’t like to commit myself about heaven and hell. You see, I have friends in both places”

#2

Image Source: Freepik

“I do not want people to be very agreeable, as it saves me the trouble of liking them a great deal”

#3

Image Source: Freepik

“She’s my friend because we both know what it’s like to have people be jealous of us”

#4

Image Source: Freepik

“A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked”

Image Source: Freepik

#5

“Do you think I’m crazy? You should see me with my best friend”

#6

Image Source: Freepik

“Best friends don’t care if your house is clean. They care if you have wine”

#7

Image Source: Freepik

“God made us best friends because he knew our moms couldn’t handle us as sisters”

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

“We will always be friends until we’re old and senile. Then we will be new friends” 

“I’m your best friend, and there isn’t anything you can do about it!”

 #10

Image Source: Freepik

