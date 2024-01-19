Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 19, 2024
10 Funny friendship quotes
“A best friend is someone who, when they don’t understand, they still understand”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“I don’t like to commit myself about heaven and hell. You see, I have friends in both places”
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“I do not want people to be very agreeable, as it saves me the trouble of liking them a great deal”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
“She’s my friend because we both know what it’s like to have people be jealous of us”
#4
Image Source: Freepik
“A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked”
Image Source: Freepik
#5
“Do you think I’m crazy? You should see me with my best friend”
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“Best friends don’t care if your house is clean. They care if you have wine”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“God made us best friends because he knew our moms couldn’t handle us as sisters”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“We will always be friends until we’re old and senile. Then we will be new friends”
“I’m your best friend, and there isn’t anything you can do about it!”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
