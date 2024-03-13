Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
March 13, 2024
10 funny gym Instagram captions
Warning: Objects in mirror are stronger than they appear
#1
Image Source: Freepik
When in doubt, squat it out
#2
Image Source: Freepik
(No)Flex zone
#3
Image Source: Freepik
Keep your squats low and standard high
#4
Image Source: Freepik
G.T.L baby! Gym, tan, laundry!
Image Source: Freepik
#5
Praying that I used the machines right
#6
Image Source: Freepik
I got 99 problems, but I am going to the gym to ignore all of them
#7
Image Source: Freepik
Dreaming of my post-workout smoothie
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
Am I a Pilates girlie yet?
Does walking up the stairs count as leg day?
#10
Image Source: Freepik
