10 funny gym Instagram captions

Warning: Objects in mirror are stronger than they appear

#1

When in doubt, squat it out

#2

(No)Flex zone

#3

Keep your squats low and standard high

#4

G.T.L baby! Gym, tan, laundry!

#5

Praying that I used the machines right

#6

I got 99 problems, but I am going to the gym to ignore all of them

#7

Dreaming of my post-workout smoothie

#8

#9

Am I a Pilates girlie yet?

Does walking up the stairs count as leg day? 

 #10

